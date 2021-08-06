An independent review of meeting documents has determined that the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners acted properly when adopting “Ravens” as its new mascot and sports team name.
In a report delivered to commissioners dated Aug. 2, attorney Christopher B. Leopold, of the Burlington-based firm McNeil, Leddy & Sheahan, found that the board’s action to adopt a new mascot is “a binding action of the board.”
Commissioner Alison Notte provided the report to the Herald via email Friday morning.
The review was commissioned by an ad hoc committee of the School Board. In June, Board Chair Hurley Cavacas created a committee to determine whether board actions taken in retiring the Rutland City Public Schools “Raider” name and arrowhead logo and adopting the “Ravens” as its new team name and mascot violated Robert’s Rules of Order.
"Robert’s Rules of Order" is a manual of parliamentary procedure used by organizations to govern meetings.
While the report noted several “errors and deviations” from Robert’s Rules, it stated they were not “sufficiently fatal to the Board actions to adopt a new mascot nor were individual school commissioners disadvantaged by the process.”
Moreover, it concluded that, despite those procedural deviations, then-Board President Alison Notte “ran a meeting that was procedurally and substantially ‘fair’ to the other school commissioners.”
Last October, commissioners voted 6-4 to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo, deeming it offensive and hurtful to Indigenous Americans. In February, the board approved “Ravens” to replace it, also by a vote of 6-4.
However, following the election of a slate of pro-Raider School Board candidates in March, the former name and logo are back on the table.
At April’s School Board meeting, Commissioner Stephanie Stoodley made a motion to reinstate the “Raider” name and arrowhead.
The motion was ultimately sidelined after Cavacas suggested the February vote to adopt the “Ravens” should be invalidated, arguing the vote did not follow Robert’s Rules because the new mascot proposal was not an “action item” on the agenda.
According to the agenda for the Feb. 9 meeting, “RHS Mascot Proposal” was listed under “Old and New Business.”
The report noted that the proposal was “a warned item on the meeting agenda” on Feb. 9.
Furthermore, it stated that the board’s formal adoption of “Ravens” on Feb. 9 “effectively negated any defects that may have existed” in previous meetings. It added that the vote to name a new mascot did not need to be “dependent or preconditioned on any prior action,” such as the vote to retire the “Raiders” on Oct. 20, 2020.
In a Friday interview, Notte said the report confirms her previous assertions that, despite “minor” procedural issues, the board acted properly.
Notte acknowledged her procedural missteps as chair, including creating confusion around the use of a “friendly amendment” at the Oct. 20 meeting.
At the time, Commissioner Erin Shimp attempted to use a “friendly amendment” to modify Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber’s motion to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead so that it would only retire the arrowhead. Kiefaber rejected Shimp’s amendment.
The report stated that, per Robert’s Rules, any amendment “must be adopted by the full body, either by a vote or by unanimous consent.” However, it noted that the way the amendment was handled in this instance is a “widespread practice among small boards throughout Vermont.”
“That has been the standard board practice of our board for years,” said Notte. “So while that should have been handled differently, there's precedent in how it was handled and how our board has operated. And that would not, again, have changed the outcome.”
The report also noted confusion around a motion made by Shimp to rescind the Oct. 20 vote at the following board meeting on Nov. 10, 2020. The report found that Notte incorrectly characterized Shimp’s motion as a motion to “reconsider” rather than to “rescind.” The former motion must be made by a member who voted in the affirmative on the motion in question; the later can be made by any member regardless of their vote.
The report stated that, according to Robert’s Rules, votes to rescind require a “(a) two-thirds vote without prior notice, (b) a majority vote when advance notice of the intended motion is provided at the call of the meeting, or (c) a majority vote of the entire membership — whichever is most practicable to obtain.”
The report found that Notte’s ruling that Shimp’s motion to rescind was “not properly before the Board was reasonable.”
It also noted that while Shimp or any other commissioner “was invited to bring back the motion as part of a listed or noticed agenda item,” none did so between Nov. 10, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021, board meetings.
Regarding the errors, Notte pointed out that the report stated other board members are empowered to offer guidance and call points of order when the board strays from procedure.
“While the responsibility for adhering to Robert’s (Rules) and ensuring that there is closure on motions and amendments falls primarily to the chair, individual members of a board also bear responsibility to assist the chair in adhering to what at times may be a challenging process,” the report read.
Notte expressed her disappointment that the report did not highlight the behavior of certain commissioners during meetings, which she argued made it challenging to maintain Robert’s Rules at times.
The report also offered recommendations to the board to formally adopt Robert’s Rules for small boards; provide commissioners with a basic orientation on Robert’s Rules; and provide specific training for board chairs and clerks on “proper application of procedural rules, including Roberts (Rules), applicable to school boards.”
Earlier this summer, commissioners participated in a Robert’s Rules training led by the Vermont School Boards Association.
But while the report does provide clarity to procedural concerns some commissioners cited in their opposition to the mascot change, Notte said it remains to be seen if they will be satisfied with the result.
Speaking Friday, Cavacas said he had read the report, but declined to comment on it before the ad hoc committee has had a chance to discuss the findings.
“I'm just waiting for the committee to make their recommendation to the full board after they meet,” he said, stating that the committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 2.
As of Friday afternoon, the RCPS website listed no approaching meetings for the ad hoc committee.
Commissioner Dena Goldberg, ad hoc committee chair, clarified that while Sept. 2 had been discussed as a potential date, nothing has been confirmed.
Goldberg declined to comment on the report.
"All I can say is we're working on planning a meeting for the ad hoc committee," she said.
Cavacas said he was upset that the report was leaked prematurely.
In her email, Notte justified her decision to share the report, writing that it was a public document that was funded by taxpayers.
She added that she also decided to share it early because it punctures a “false narrative” that she claimed Cavacas and other commissioners have been pushing.
“I'm sharing it now because I feel like this whole thing was targeted at me and my proceedings and (Cavacas’) personal feelings for not being board chair last year,” she said. “I didn't think it deserved to sit for at least another month while they continue their false narrative."
Notte alleged that she has been the target of a “witch hunt” led by Cavacas.
In May, former Commissioner Joanne Pencak also alleged that Cavacas had told her he was going to get revenge on Notte for running against him.
At the time, Pencak provided the Herald with a text message exchange between her and Cavacas from last year in which he expressed his intention to make things difficult for Notte on the board, stating, “I’m polish (sic) I don’t get mad I get even.”
