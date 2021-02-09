WILLIAMSTOWN — John Gordon’s plans for a restaurant revival in Williamstown have thus far been hobbled by pandemic-related restrictions, but, with a little luck, he says The Roadhouse will open its doors next month.
“Our goal is to be open by St. Patrick’s Day,” Gordon said this week when asked about the next incarnation of a building he bought – for the second time – last July and has remodeled in anticipation of opening under a new name as soon as restrictions on restaurants are eased.
That can’t come soon enough for Gordon, who has started the hiring staff, is eager to book parties and has begun tentatively scheduling bands.
Now living in Florida, Gordon once owned Quality Market in Barre and, with fellow investors Thomas Lauzon and Jay Frattini, purchased what was then the Country Music Club when the seven-year-old business started by Ron Saldi was auctioned off in 1999.
Shortly after shortening the name – they called it The Music Club – Gordon bought out Lauzon and Frattini and ran an establishment that was known for hosting charitable events and other large parties.
“I never focused on being a true restaurant,” he said, explaining The Roadhouse will have more of a steakhouse vibe, while still serving as a venue for parties and other special events.
Just being open will be a step in the right direction because it hasn’t been for more than a year.
Gordon sold The Music Club to Laurie Larkin in 2004 and three years later Larkin sold the building to the Loyal Order of Moose, to accommodate the club’s move from downtown Barre to Business Center Road in Williamstown.
The location never worked well for the Moose Lodge, which struggled with membership before closing in more than a year ago.
Gordon said a former employee tipped him off about the club’s struggles and rekindled his interest in the property.
“It’s a ‘bucket list’ thing for me to get it back on its feet,” said Gordon, who plans to hire someone to manage the restaurant for him.
Gordon said he had the property under contract last February “when COVID was still a China thing.” That quickly changed – delaying the scheduled inspection and pushing the closing into July.
Since then, Gordon said the space has been remodeled, new equipment, flooring and fixtures have been installed, an outdoor area repaved and a new fence – like The Roadhouse – is coming soon.
Gordon said he hasn’t wanted to rush the restaurant – largely because of restrictions associated with COVID-19.
“The pandemic has held us back,” he said.
The timing has been tricky.
“I’m trying to avoid hiring staff only to have them sit around waiting for hours,” he said, noting that is particularly true of wait staff who rely heavily on tips to make a living.
For the moment booking large parties – the restaurant can seat 200 – are off the table and Gordon will likely start with a smaller staff – perhaps 12 to 15 people and take on small parties get started.
Gordon, who still has family in central Vermont and is planning to build a second home not far from the restaurant spent last week interviewing potential employees and is hoping the state’s restrictions on restaurants will be relaxed in coming weeks.
“I don’t want to open up just as a bar,” he said, vowing The Roadhouse will adopt the same civic-minded business model that The Music Club did when he owned that establishment.
