On Wednesday, Dec. 6, a New York Times obituary was headlined, “Don Luce, Activist Who Helped End the Vietnam War, Dies at 88.”

Some readers may have never heard of Don Luce. Others may only know the name in connection with his role in uncovering the notorious “tiger cage” prisons in South Vietnam. But several paragraphs into the obituary, there is some biographical information that gives the story special meaning for central Vermonters: “Donald Sanders Luce was born on Sept. 20, 1934, in East Calais, Vt., to Collins and Margaret (Sanders) Luce. His father ran a dairy farm, and his mother was a teacher.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.