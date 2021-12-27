Going into the Christmas and New Year’s holiday stretch, the state Department of Health reported a record number of weekly COVID-19 positives for Waterbury, and local schools continued to notify families of new infections after schools closed for break.
The state on Thursday, Dec. 23, released the latest weekly case counts by town a day early ahead of the Christmas holiday. Waterbury had logged 534 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, reflecting an increase of 41 cases in the week ending Dec. 22. That’s the most cases in one week with the previous highest being 29 cases two weeks earlier, according to Health Department data.
Other nearby communities saw increases in the same week including 30 new cases in Stowe, which has a pandemic total of 374. Moretown saw nine new cases; eight new cases were reported in Warren, seven in Waitsfield, and two in Middlesex. Barre City, which has seen the highest case counts in Washington County lately, logged 43 cases for the same week; Montpelier had 20, according to the Health Department case charts.
Barre City is approaching 1,800 reported cases overall compared to Waterbury’s 500-plus cases.
New community-specific data will be released later this week. On Monday, the Health Department reported new COVID-19 case counts for Thursday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Dec. 26, on its online dashboard as updates were not made over the Christmas holiday weekend.
A total of 1,428 cases were reported for those four days, the highest being 641 on Thursday. Friday’s count was 304 cases with an additional 244 and 239 reported for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to the Health Department. The state’s seven-day average test positivity rate is now 5.1%.
One death was reported for the four-day period for a total of 461 for the pandemic. Also as of Monday, 62 Vermonters were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15 of those in intensive care.
In looking at the latest trends for community spread, Chittenden County leads the state with just over 1,600 cases reported in the past two weeks through Sunday, according to the Health Department data.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}That’s more than twice the cases in Rutland County which has the second-highest count of 682 cases for the same time period. Washington County is in the middle of the list with 356 cases, behind Bennington, Franklin, Windsor and Windham counties. Essex County is listed with the fewest cases in the past 14 days at just 38 reported.
Schools cases
Last week’s jump in Waterbury tracks the latest developments in local schools where messages went out almost daily this month announcing new cases. Even after the holiday break began last week, messages continued to go out from Harwood Unified Union School District officials announcing four more cases, each at a different school.
Brookside Primary School in Waterbury has accounted for more than half of the 36 December COVID-19 cases in the Harwood Unified Union School District. It has reported 19 cases including six on Tuesday, Dec. 21, when school was closed one day early for the holiday break due to inadequate staff for Wednesday.
The other cases this month were concentrated at Harwood Union Middle/High School with eight cases and Crossett Brook Middle School with six; one each was reported at elementary schools in Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren.
Overall, the Harwood school district has reported 65 cases this school year. These reports are for students and staff who were contagious while at school. Other instances of school community members testing positive outside of school are not included.
At last week’s COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Phil Scott, state Education Secretary Dan French acknowledged the challenge schools are having across the state to remain open for in-person learning this year while managing new cases of the virus among students and the resulting contact tracing and testing. He said school officials anticipate the situation to continue after the holidays.
One bright spot, French noted, is that approximately 53% of children in the 5-11 age group have received their first dose of the vaccine since it was approved for them in November, according to state Health Department data. That group will increase their immunity as they receive second doses soon, he pointed out.
Meanwhile, state education officials are looking to draft recommendations they may offer schools after the holiday break, French said. Given the current surge in virus spread, they have decided to hold off on suggesting schools drop mask requirements once 80% of their students are immunized, French said. Harwood school leaders recently said they were not considering changing mask rules anytime soon. Currently, all staff and students are required to wear masks at school.
French also suggested that schools increase testing as they reopen after the holiday break, but he did not say that the state would assist with ramped-up testing efforts.
Holiday surge
State COVID-19 testing sites were closed for the Christmas holiday and will be again this weekend Thursday through Saturday. A giveaway of take-home tests got a strong response across Vermont last week with the demand for testing kits far outweighing the demand at the distribution sites.
More test distribution was planned for this week. Check the Vermont Department of Health website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing For the latest information on test giveaways and new appointments.
The intense demand for testing comes as cases have surged with the new Omicron variant in the past several weeks and as public health officials have urged people to test before gathering indoors for holiday celebrations.
President Joe Biden last week announced that the federal government will launch an effort to distribute a half-billion home tests to Americans. The deliveries by mail will start in January, too late to help those looking to get together for the holidays.
In Vermont, state officials warned last week that the omicron variant is spreading more quickly than earlier strains of the virus. Daily cases had averaged in the 400s recently with the state reporting 653 cases on Dec. 22, the second-highest single-day count of the pandemic. State officials cautioned at the Dec. 21 COVID-19 press briefing that modeling suggests daily cases could approach 1,000 per day in a post-holiday surge.
So far the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that while the omicron variant is more contagious and fast-spreading than earlier strains, it doesn’t appear to be causing more severe illness. Still, the sheer volume of cases is resulting in more hospitalizations across the country with hospitals struggling to manage the increased demand caring for COVID patients and those needing care for other routine illnesses and injuries.
Some federal assistance has arrived at UVM Medical Center with the deployment of 20 first responders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Dec. 17. The medical support team consists of 10 paramedics and 10 EMTs. Four of these staff have since been reassigned to other Vermont hospitals, UVM officials said.
These responders are assigned for 14 days to work alongside hospital staff to assist with basic tasks of patient care such as monitoring vital signs, helping with patient mobility, and managing supplies.
Vaccine focus
Meanwhile, state officials continue to emphasize the importance of vaccines and now in particular booster shots. Data on cases involving the omicron variant are showing those who have received a booster are likely to experience only mild sickness from the virus.
“To be considered really protected, you need to have the booster — period,” Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.
State pop-up vaccine clinics are being added regularly to the schedule of daily vaccine sites. Locations, hours and links to schedule appointments are online at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine. In addition, vaccines are available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
To help inform the public of the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, the Health Department has updated its dashboard website to include graphs showing the breakdown of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by vaccination status. Those will be updated weekly. You can visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19/current-activity/case-dashboard to see the new COVID-19 state data dashboard.
