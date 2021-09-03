Refugee resettlement returns to the city’s agenda next week with Mayor David Allaire promising an open discussion.
Allaire said he connected with U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) Vermont Director Amila Merdzanovic on Friday regarding the organization’s application to bring 100 Afghan refugees to Vermont. Resettlement decisions are made at the federal level, and Allaire said he asked Merdzanovic to come before the Board of Aldermen Tuesday to discuss the process.
“I told her I would be open to the idea of having some folks settle in Rutland if that’s the decision that was made,” Allaire said. “I want this whole discussion to happen out in the open, transparent and have the whole community on board going forward.”
Allaire is widely perceived as having been swept into office by anti-refugee backlash when his predecessor, Christopher Louras, worked with USCRI to get Rutland designated as a resettlement site for Syrian and Iraqi refugees. He said that since announcing the possibility Thursday that the city might take on Afghan refugees, he’d gotten “mostly positive” feedback.
“I got an email of support, a couple text messages,” he said. “I know there was a little bit of discussion on talk radio this morning, both for and against.”
Allaire said he did hear some concerns regarding COVID, but said that would be addressed during the refugees’ initial arrivals in the country, which he said would be via U.S. military bases.
“They are screened security-wise and health-wise and given any vaccinations that need to happen,” Allaire said.
Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb said he was surprised by how little he’d heard since the mayor’s comments Thursday.
“In the couple of conversations I’ve had, the theme was these are people who’ve worked alongside America in the war we had for the better part of 2 decades and the least we can do is help these people,” he said.
Whitcomb said that may make a difference from how many Rutlanders reacted to the prospective arrival of Syrian refugees.
“The majority of these people worked alongside Americans for 2 decades, clearly showing they share the culture and the values we have here,” he said.
