BERLIN — Wastewater is now flowing through a newly extended sewer line on Paine Turnpike North, the last connections of which will be made by Christmas, and the Public Works Board learned Monday night that is a gift that will keep on giving for the next 30 years.
In a move board members were told will immediately save $20,000 and an additional $360,000 through the next 30 years, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said he will move swiftly to convert an interim loan for the $1.9 million project into a long-term financing arrangement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Badowski had hoped to close out the project by the end of the year in order to avoid roughly $20,000 in interest expenses associated with extending the existing interim financing agreement for a few more months. He told board members he received some added incentive during a recent meeting with USDA officials.
According to Badowski, the 2.75% interest rate USDA had previously quoted for the project has now dropped to 1.75%, though there is no guarantee it would still be available in the spring. He said the 1% rate reduction would save the municipally owned utility roughly $12,000 a year in interest expenses throughout the life of the 30-year note.
"It's great news," he said.
Badowski said closing out the project later this month and immediately finalizing the long-term financing arrangement with USDA would require a minor modification to the contract with DuBois Construction Inc.
The initial scope of work involved paving areas — including the parking lot of a car dealership at the intersection of Paine Turnpike North and Route 62 — that are now being dug up to make the necessary connections. However, Badowski said that work, which is expected to cost about $30,000, will necessarily be delayed until next spring and won't be part of the financing arrangement with USDA.
Badowski said decoupling the paving from the balance of the project will lock in short- and long-term savings that should exceed the paving costs in the first year.
Badowski said the "bird-in-the-hand" approach is the prudent play because the immediate savings are known and USDA officials warned favorable interest rates now available might not be in the spring.
"We're very fortunate to be where we are," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the planned start of construction by nearly two months and the recent failure of a massive culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road at one end of the project led to unexpected delays.
Despite those unexpected developments, board members were told DuBois Construction is making the final few connections to the new stretch of sewer line that was pressed into service for the first time on Monday.
Badowski said that is when the pump station in front of Shaw's supermarket was decommissioned and when the VSECU branch on the other side of Route 62 and Paine Turnpike North was connected. in coming days other connections — including Comfort Inn, Applebee's restaurant and 802 Honda will be made.
Badowski credited the car dealership for agreeing to connect now, while allowing the town to return in the spring to complete paving that was part of the easement for crossing its lot.
The new sewer line runs from Shaw's, across the 802 Honda property, under Route 62 and down a largely undeveloped section of Paine Turnpike North to the Fisher Road intersection where a new pump station was installed as part of the project and recently activated to serve the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce and the Northfield Savings Bank headquarters.
With the exception of the paving, the project is now days away from completion more than two years after voters approved the $2.2 million bond to pay for it. Badowski predicted the actual cost will be closer to $1.9 million.
The sewer line extension will accommodate development in an area just off Exit 7 of Interstate 89 and on the fringe of Berlin's proposed "new town center." The area is already served by a municipal water system that was constructed in 2015 and financed by USDA.
