A recently launched pilot program created by statewide nonprofit Vermont Works for Women has created a pathway to employment reentry for previously incarcerated women.

The Building Employment and Meaning (BEAM) program is a three-year employment initiative that collaborates with community partners to offer eligible participants immediate employment. Currently, the program is partnered with Middlebury College to employ former inmates of Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in dining and environmental services; however, VWW Director of Impact Alison Lamagna said the organization is hopeful to expand to other opportunities in the future.

