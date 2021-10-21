BARRE — A man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2012 for tying up his ex-girlfriend in Barre and stabbing her in the neck now has a chance at life outside prison because the prosecutor who tried the case waited more than five years to disclose a key witness had made prejudicial comments about the accused just prior to taking the stand.
Edward Johnson, 61, was sentenced in August 2012 on felony convictions of aggravated attempted murder, kidnapping, lewd and lascivious conduct and unlawful trespass into an occupied building. He was convicted by a jury in April of that year after a four-day trial. Johnson is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
According to court records, Johnson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Summer Street in 2008. Police said he then forced her to undress, attempted to have sex with her and tried to force her to perform a sex act. She refused, and he then tied her up and stabbed her in the throat with the hope that she would die, and he would get away with the other crimes, police said.
DNA evidence found at the scene was traced back to Johnson, according to court records.
Johnson is also serving a sentence of 20 to 40 years on two convictions of lewd and lascivious conduct for pleasuring himself in front of women at a soup kitchen and a library in Montpelier. Those incidents happened days after the attempted murder. Johnson has unrelated convictions for unlawful restraint, attempted sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct, arson, forgery, and breaking and entering.
Tom Kelly was the Washington County state’s attorney at the time of the attempted murder and prosecuted the case. According to court records, a neighbor, Dean Brower, testified he had seen a man hurrying out of the victim’s home at the time of the attack and identified the man as Johnson.
When Kelly was walking Brower to the stand to testify, he said Brower told him, “We’re hunting bear,” and something to the effect of, “Let’s go get the (expletive).” Kelly said during a deposition he believed Brower thought he and Kelly were on the same “team” and they were going to “get” Johnson.
According to court records, Kelly did not disclose these comments to defense attorney Dan Maguire, who represented Johnson during the trial, until the pair were on a phone call in early 2018, over five years after the trial.
Kelly has been working as a prosecutor since 1987. He served as state’s attorney in Washington County starting in 2006 and was defeated by defense attorney Scott Williams for the role in the 2014 election. Williams resigned in January 2018 and was replaced by Rory Thibault who has held the position since.
After learning of this disclosure by Kelly, Johnson sued the state for post-conviction relief.
Thibault and attorney Annie Manhardt, of the state defender general’s office, reached an agreement that would settle that suit and give Johnson a new sentence of 27 years to life in prison.
Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson’s aggravated murder conviction was vacated and replaced with a felony conviction of attempted second-degree murder. Johnson pleaded guilty to the murder charge at a hearing in Washington County criminal court in Barre Wednesday.
Kelly had said at Johnson’s sentencing in 2012 that Johnson “should never be released from prison.” But Kelly’s failure to disclose the comments by the witness for years now make Johnson’s release a possibility. He has already served about 13 years of his sentence so he will be eligible for release when he’s in his mid-70s.
Prior to accepting the agreement, Judge Michael Kupersmith asked at Wednesday’s hearing whether there was any insight into why Kelly waited so long to make the disclosure.
“I could understand a situation where an attorney in the middle of a trial learns something about the witness as the witness is about to take the stand and with everything going on not being able to figure out just what to do at that time. But Mr. Kelly let this go for about five years,” he said.
Thibault said he didn’t know the exact reasoning, but Kelly had said during the deposition that the comments from the witness weighed on him and he needed to disclose them.
“Earlier would have been preferable,” Thibault said. “However, better late than never.”
The judge said he would accept the new agreement because it is adequate and serves the interests of justice. Kupersmith said trying a case that is now well over a decade old is difficult for everyone involved. It’s been made more difficult because Manhardt reported Brower has since died.
Manhardt said Wednesday was a painful day for her client, but she said Johnson put it best by telling her he now has “a flashlight at the end of the tunnel.” She said in the past few years she has worked with Johnson, she has found him to be kind, intelligent and thoughtful.
Johnson was asked by the judge if he had anything to say, and he responded, “I’m good.”
Thibault said the victim has been notified of the new agreement and did not want to give a statement.
Referring to Brower’s comment about “hunting bear,” Thibault said in an email Thursday there appeared to be “racial animus” on Brower’s part toward Johnson who is Black.
“While the racially charged comments and animus of the State witness did not impact the other evidence of guilt, the lack of disclosure and bias taints the sentence outcome. The agreement reached balances the continued need to protect public safety with the recognition that a life without parole sentence is inappropriate when the State has failed to meet its obligations in a timely manner — the disclosure should have been made at trial. Moreover, we reached this agreement because racial bias has no place in our system of justice,” Thibault said.
He said there are no plans to review other cases Kelly was involved in as a prosecutor in Washington County. Thibault said the circumstances appear to be limited to this case, “and it was Mr. Kelly’s own candor that brought the issue to light. Absent his disclosure, neither the State nor Mr. Johnson would have been aware of the issue.”
Kelly is still working as a prosecutor. He was hired by the Lamoille County state’s attorney’s office a few months after losing the election to Williams.
Neither Kelly nor Todd Shove, the Lamoille County state’s attorney, returned a request for comment Thursday.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
