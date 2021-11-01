BARRE — Members of Barre’s Board of Civil Authority don’t support a return to single-member legislative districts and while their counterparts in Montpelier haven’t yet weighed in on the recommended statewide shift, its approval would take one of the Capital City’s two incumbent lawmakers out of the running next November.
Boards, like the one that met last week in Barre and the one that is scheduled to meet next week in Montpelier, are starting to respond to the sweeping redistricting plan advanced by the Legislative Apportionment Board in advance of the Nov. 15 deadline.
The response in Barre was unsurprising even though the city’s history with electing local lawmakers in citywide races is only 10 years old.
Prior to the 2010 Census, Barre voters historically elected representatives in single-member districts, which the apportionment board, on the strength of a 4-3 vote, recently recommended for the entire state.
There was a time when Barre’s population warranted three local lawmakers — three if you count a district a sliver of the city once shared with all of Berlin — before the change to a two-member citywide district in 2011.
The new district erased the old voting boundaries, ended the shared district with Berlin and mimicked the two-member districts that had long been in place in Montpelier and Barre Town.
Based on the recommendation of the Legislative Apportionment Board, those communities would each be carved into two, comparably sized single-member districts.
Councilor Michael Boutin, and a few others on the Barre board, favored smaller districts. He argued it would bring elected representatives closer to their constituents.
“I like local,” Boutin said, noting that the city retains a ward system for electing council members and should embrace the proposed change.
Boutin’s was the minority view, as most members – like respondents to an online poll – supported maintaining the status quo.
It was essentially a party line decision. Democrats on the board, including Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, favored keeping the current citywide system; Republicans preferred the two-district proposal that is now on the table.
No Republican has been elected to a legislative seat in Barre since the two-member district was created. Barre’s last Republican lawmaker — Leo Valliere — was elected in 2006.
Former Barre lawmaker Tess Taylor said she had experience running in both the single- and two-member districts. The latter, she said was more work, but gave Barre two representatives answerable to the same voters working on their behalf in Montpelier.
Anthony said the split vote on the Legislative Apportionment Board was “hardly a mandate,” and suggested the apportionment board’s one-size-fits-all approach was unwarranted and unprecedented.
Anthony, who lives in the portion of Barre that was once assigned to the single-member district dominated by Berlin, said he favored two citywide seats for Barre.
Barre’s current representatives — Anthony and Rep. Tommy Walz, D-Barre — wouldn’t be forced to run against each other if the apportionment board sticks with its plan and the Legislature approves it. They live on opposite sides of the city and, more importantly, on opposites sides of Route 302, which doubles as North Main and Washington streets in Barre. The well-traveled state route is essentially the dividing line in the plan advanced by the apportionment board.
The proposed dividing line in Montpelier isn’t nearly as direct. It skips from Hill Street to Berlin Street, before jogging east and then doubling back to Hubbard Street. The line runs the full length of Hubbard Street, includes a portion of Liberty Street and all of Franklin and North Franklin streets.
Montpelier has a well-established two-member district and its current representatives — both North Street residents — live on the same side of the proposed line.
Barring a change, or one of them opting to step down, Rep. Mary Hooper, D-Montpelier, and Rep. Warren Kitzmiller, would have to run against each other in a winner-take-all single member district.
“I’m really interested to see what happens,” said City Clerk John Odum.
Odum said Montpelier’s Board of Civil Authority will discuss its response to a proposed change he is struggling to understand when it meets next Tuesday.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
