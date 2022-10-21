Gram Central
From left, Caitlin Morgan, Alyssa Yearman, Amanda Kitchen, Jesse Harper and Jess Bernier at Gram Central, a retail recreational cannabis shop, which opened in Montpelier on Friday.

 Eric Blaisdell / Staff Photo

MONTPELIER — The area’s first recreational cannabis shop opened for business Friday in Montpelier, with a focus on social equity and bringing the cannabis industry out of the shadows and into the light.

Gram Central held its grand opening Friday at its location on River Street next to House of Tang. It’s run by Jesse Harper, Amanda Kitchen and Ben Jenkins. Harper serves as the company’s chief executive officer, while Kitchen serves as chief operating officer and compliance officer and Jenkins is director of cultivation. The store is in the same building as Harper’s Vermont Security business.

