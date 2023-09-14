BARRE — This summer’s catastrophic flooding arguably brought out the best in Barre while exposing and, in some cases, exacerbating preexisting problems and perceptions that have long dogged the Granite City.
That, give or take, was the top-line takeaway from the first of two facilitated forums at the Barre Opera House.
The three-hour forum on Wednesday night, which followed free pizza in the opera house lobby, was also an introduction to the city’s new long-term recovery group, Barre Up.
It proved to be an opportunity for residents to weigh in on a range of flood-related issues, from housing to long-term recovery and resilience.
It also was a chance for folks to share their hopes for the community in the wake of a natural disaster that damaged, or destroyed, hundreds of homes and swamped the city’s historic downtown.
The community conversation included roughly 150 participants — most in the room and some online. A second forum has been set for Oct. 18, also at the Barre Opera House.
By then, Barre Up’s steering committee will have had the opportunity to huddle with note-takers from the Vermont Council on Rural Development who were on hand to capture what was said Wednesday night and to review the results of a brief survey.
The survey is circulating in the community, and can be found online at www.vtrural.org/barre-up. It poses the same questions on a range of issues that were asked at the opera house during the forum.
What worked? What didn’t? What are the challenges — real or perceived — that lay ahead? What should the future look like?
Jessica Savage, director of community collaboration for VCRD, kicked off the three-part forum, by stressing her organization is eager to aid Barre Up’s steering committee answer questions as part of the fledgling nonprofit’s ongoing recovery efforts. Those efforts include Wednesday’s “soft opening” of a new “resource center” in the just-renovated section of City Hall that was once the long-time home of the city police department.
Savage assured those in attendance that VCRD would be all ears during an hour-long large group session and the series of smaller more focused discussions that followed.
“This is about you,” she told the assembled group. “This about you being together, sharing and listening. This is about Barre telling the story of what comes next?”
That sentiment was shared by Barre Up steering committee member Shawn Trader and the committee’s chair, Amanda Gustin.
Trader, executive director of the Rainbow Bridge Community Center, spoke first. He praised residents for showing up — at the forum and in the aftermath of the flood as part of a massive volunteer effort that was inspiring.
“We did it with people who cared,” he said. “That’s all it took … The need is there, all it takes is for you to care.”
Trader said the new nonprofit isn’t going anywhere soon.
“Barre Up is not just about recovery right now,” he said. “It’s about setting this city up for success in the future — for any future disasters.”
Gustin said it will be a years-long, community-driven exercise spearheaded by a six-member steering committee.
“This has to be a resident-focused recovery,” she said. “This has to focus on the people.”
Gustin predicted the broad community conversation would touch on topics that don’t have much, if anything, to do with the river and its tributaries that flooded the city.
“It also means what we want our community to look like, and how we show up for each other,” she said, adding: “Think of this as a starting line for a future for Barre City.”
Barely a dozen individuals spoke before the splintering into small groups. Though the session started a few minutes late and ended a few minutes early, there was no need to enforce a one-minute time limit designed to allow for maximum participation.
Like VCRD, most who attended the forum said they were there to listen — some from neighboring communities, some from the offices of Vermont’s congressional delegation, and the vast majority from Barre.
Several of those who spoke praised a volunteer effort that enabled many businesses to get up and running quickly and helped to muck out flooded homes. The Rainbow Bridge Community Center received more than one shoutout for its work on that front.
Some shared personal stories of flood damage and others how they found a way to pitch in. One woman marveled at how much had been accomplished so quickly, and another complained the city’s response was lacking. She was an outlier.
The Rev. Earl Kooperkamp, pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd, said he was amazed how many people were in the streets, armed with shovels and ready to work after the flood.
“We really put our muscles and strength into it,” he said of initial cleanup efforts. “Now, we’ve got to use our heads.”
Kooperkamp didn’t have the last word during the large-group session. A short time later, those in attendance broke into small groups — one that focused on housing, another on recovery resources and a third on natural resources and climate.
Landlords took a beating during the housing session, amid calls for rent control and “preferred landlord certificates.”
Complaints about landlords in Barre aren’t new, nor is the suggestion the city doesn’t have enough affordable housing.
The latter claim was prioritized during a VCRD-facilitated “community visit” dubbed “All In for Barre” two years ago. A housing task force was created as a result of that months-long community-led process. One of the other two priorities involved improving access to the river for recreational and other uses.
On Wednesday, the conversation featured calls for more regulation and less.
Some expressed concern that affordable housing built with public money remain perpetually affordable, while others, like Councilor Teddy Waszazak, said easing zoning regulations to facilitate the development of new housing wouldn’t be a bad idea.
“We need to know when to get out of the way,” he said.
There weren’t many, if any, specific proposals, but several suggested, while the flood exacerbated what all agreed was a preexisting problem it also provided an opportunity to be creative that shouldn’t be squandered.
“I see this as an opportunity to build smart, to have a walkable, livable community design to have mixed use,” one woman said, adding, “This is such an opportunity.”
In a city with 4 square miles that is mostly developed, “building up, not out” was mentioned more than once, and while the phrase “affordable housing” got a workout, there was little effort to define what that means, what it might look like, and where it might go.
Those kinds of questions likely will be asked during the Oct. 18 forum — one that will focus on “next steps.”
While some individuals left after the first hour, and more left after the second hour, many stayed for the duration, participating in the small group sessions.
The one on long-term recovery and resilience highlighted concerns about the city’s physical and social infrastructure.
One man’s worry about the phrase “scary Barre” — a remnant of a long-abandoned Halloween promotion that was turned into a punchline — led to calls for a “new narrative,” even as some expressed concern about crime and drug use in the city.
“It’s hard to take your children to the playground when you don’t necessarily feel safe because of the crime,” resident Sarah Helman said, prompting pushback from Waszazak.
“There is not a widespread crime problem in Barre,” he said. “If people are feeling that way, that is something we have to address.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com