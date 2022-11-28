CHELSEA — The recount for Orange County sheriff ended Monday with the winner, George Contois, expanding his margin of victory.
The new numbers show Contois, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, winning by 106 votes over Orange County Sheriff William Bohnyak, of Randolph, with two ballots still to be resolved by a judge.
Bohnyak had requested the recount after he apparently lost by 100 votes to Contois during the General Election on Nov. 8.
The election night tally showed Contois, who lives in Orange, prevailing 6,603 to 6,503. There were about 1,025 unmarked ballots across the 17 towns in the county.
The recount that finished on Monday showed Contois tallied 6,606, an increase of three votes, while Bohnyak scored 6,500, a loss of three votes.
"I'm elated," said Contois when reached on Monday afternoon. "I want to thank everybody for their support."
Contois said he is looking forward to serving the taxpayers of Orange County. Contois said he hopes to continue the patrol contracts and services that the Orange County Sheriff's Department has been providing.
He said he will work closely with the select boards in the towns that depend on the sheriff's department for rural patrols and protection.
Contois acknowledged that some of the contract work will depend on the current deputy sheriffs wanting to continue to work. He said the department — like most law enforcement agencies — are always looking for qualified men and woman to apply.
"I wish the best to Bill in the future," said Contois, who has been a part-time deputy for Bohnyak serving at the courthouse and doing some patrol work.
Attempts to reach Bohnyak were unsuccessful. He had said before the recount he would withhold comment until after it was over.
The recount report will be filed with the presiding judge in Vermont Superior Court on Tuesday. It is expected to be Judge Elizabeth D. Mann, who will be asked to certify the election, and also to resolve the two votes that the recount committee could not come to agreement on.
The recount began on Nov. 21, but was put on hold after one day. It resumed on Monday and wrapped up about 3:30 p.m.
Contois was the first election challenge for Bohnyak, who has served four terms.
Bohnyak, who is the national president of the National Sheriff's Association, will be required to step down from that post by Feb. 1, sheriffs have said.
Contois will be sworn in Feb. 1. Vermont will have eight new sheriffs across the 14 counties.
