BARRE — It wasn’t a model of transparency and there are still lingering questions, but it turns out rumors former Barre superintendent David Wells received $85,000 in exchange for his resignation last year weren’t far off.
According to a just-released copy of the “Employment Separation and Release Agreement” that precipitated Wells’ resignation, he was promised and paid $87,500 more than a year ago.
The agreement answers questions that were first posed in real time and later became the subject of Barre Town resident Josh Howard’s repeated, always unrebutted, but never confirmed public assertions Wells was paid $85,000 in exchange for his resignation.
Howard was wrong, but not by much, and had long-since given up his public pleas for the school board to “come clean” over the parting payment he claimed was made to Wells.
Enter Michael Boutin, a Ward 2 city councilor, who said he was troubled by school officials’ recent reluctance to release a document detailing the results of exit surveys filled out by staff who left the district during the most recent school year that ended June 30.
Boutin, has since obtained a redacted copy of the survey results and has been promised an unredacted version under the Freedom of Information Act and earlier this week filed a separate public records request with respect to documents surrounding Wells departure.
Among other things, Boutin requested a copy of the board-approved separation agreement, copies of financial records showing all payments the district made to Wells after his July 1, 2020 start date, and information about when the agreement was approved.
Following a series of emails with School Board Chair Sonya Spaulding, Boutin received most, but not all that he asked for, during what he described as an unexpectedly frustrating process.
“I thought it would be easy,” he said Friday. “These are pretty simple requests.”
One of those requests was for a copy of the audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
After twice consulting with the district’s lawyer, Spaulding told Boutin both the audit and the minutes of the meetings at which decisions were made with respect to the separation agreement with Wells were included in unspecified board packets posted on the district’s website and needn’t be provided.
Even if that is right — and he doesn’t believe that it is — Boutin said it is wrong and expressed frustration that Spaulding declined to provide dates that would help narrow his search for the records he was requesting.
“It shouldn’t be this hard,” he said. “We’re talking about an audit.”
Boutin acknowledged Spaulding who was pinch-hitting for vacationing Superintendent Chris Hennessey, may not be familiar with public records requests and at least one of the documents he’d requested — the separation agreement — could be trickier.
It was.
Before providing Boutin with a copy of the agreement on Thursday, Spaulding indicated she had to consult with the district’s lawyer and clear its release with Wells.
The agreement itself isn’t particularly unusual, and neither is the fact that Wells received compensation after he and the board mutually agreed it was in the district’s best interest for him move on. However, the way it was handled was less than transparent and questions like, when it was actually approved by the board, remain unanswered.
Spaulding advised Boutin the answer can be found in the board meeting minutes that are posted online, but indicated she didn’t need to provide him a copy and did not respond to his request for the date of the meeting.
A review of the minutes of meetings from the time period in question isn’t helpful.
The board met in executive session on April 8, 2021, to discuss, among other things, the “evaluation of the superintendent” and adjourned without taking any action.
Board members met again in executive session on April 15, 2021, to discuss, among other things, “employment status” and adjourned after appointing Jody Emerson as the new director of the Central Vermont Career Center.
The board met again in executive session on April 22, 2021, to discuss “employment status” and “contract language” and adjourned without taking any action.
Spaulding signed the separation agreement with Wells the following day, Wells signed it three days later and on April 27, 2021 released a statement announcing his intention to resign at the end of the school year.
That carefully crafted statement was one of three “exhibits” referenced in the separation agreement that Spaulding signed four days earlier. So was a signed letter of reference praising Wells for his service the board agreed to provide to any prospective employers.
Boutin has openly questioned whether the agreement was ever approved by the board — a suspicion he said was fueled by Spaulding’s failure to provide him with the minutes of the meeting where that happened.
On Friday, Spaulding did direct the board’s secretary, Andrea Poulin to provide Boutin and The Times Argus with copies of minutes from the meeting at which the board accepted Wells’ resignation.
That meeting occurred on April 29, 2021 — the seventh day after Spaulding signed an agreement that Wells, by its terms, had seven days to “revoke.”
If that’s the meeting where the separation agreement was approved, it is hidden in a unanimously approved motion to “… accept the resignation of David Wells.”
While the board never specifically authorized to sign the separation agreement, it annually gives the board chair blanket authority to sign “teacher contracts” and “other contracts.”
The process in Barre is decidedly different than the one that played out in the nearby Washington Central Unified Union School District, which parted ways with its own first-year superintendent — Bryan Olkowski — last year.
No guesswork is needed with respect to when the Washington Central board made that decision. It occurred between 5:40 and 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2021. That’s when board minutes reflect members unanimously voted to authorize the board chair to execute an agreement with Bryan Olkowski as reviewed in executive session, which resolves all issues pertaining to his employment with the Washington Central Unified Union School District.”
A copy of that four-page agreement, under which Olkowski was paid $135,960, was promptly released.
Context may matter here, because while the Barre School Board was negotiating Wells’ departure it was saddled with a failed budget. It took three tries for the budget to pass last year and by the time it did Wells had received his one-time payment of $87,500 and was weeks away from wrapping up his first and last year as Barre’s superintendent of schools.
According to records obtained by Boutin, Wells received his lump sum payment on May 20, 2021.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.