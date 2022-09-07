BARRE — A recording of a recent Diversity and Equity Committee meeting city officials initially believed didn’t exist does, and includes the exchange that earned William Toborg rebuke from Chair Joelen Mulvaney last month.
The Times Argus requested the recording and the minutes in the wake of the Aug. 15 meeting after learning Mulvaney had privately encouraged Toborg to resign and warned he would literally be muted in future virtual meetings if he didn’t. The minutes weren’t available at the time — and nearly a month after, still aren’t. The recording couldn’t be found on the city’s server because, it now appears, Mulvaney saved it to her personal computer.
That mistake was subsequently discovered, and the recording of the meeting includes the exchange that prompted Mulvaney to send a “private” email that didn’t stay private to Toborg the next day, as well as another that was more broadly distributed.
In the latter email, which was sent to all committee members, as well as the mayor, the city manager and the city’s director of human resources, Mulvaney confirmed she’d requested the resignation of an unnamed committee member who she indicated was responsible for “creating a menacing atmosphere” — particularly for women on the committee — as the meeting the previous evening was coming to a close.
Mulvaney declined comment at the time and Toborg suggested the “round table” exchange that led Mulvaney to call for his resignation involved his pro-life views and a previously publicized incident that ended after poll workers called police last month.
The recording supports Toborg’s account and his contention he was “prodded” by fellow committee member Ellen Kaye to provide more detail than he’d planned.
It all started when Mulvaney indicated the meeting had reached the point in the program where, if members had something they wanted to share, they could. She started with Toborg.
“William, you got anything to say?” Mulvaney asked Toborg.
“Well, I was (in) the ‘Talk of the Town,’” he said, referring to a Thursday feature of The Times Argus. “I don’t know if anyone saw that.”
“Why don’t you say what it was about?” Kaye asked Toborg, who went on to recount being “backed into by a van” outside the BOR ice arena while it was being used as a drive-through polling place last month.
“You’re only telling one part of the story there,” Kaye said. “You’re just telling one part of the story.”
Prodded by Kaye, Toborg continued. He explained how he and his wife had parked their van with a “message” on the side so voters could see it as they were exiting the polls.
“Someone didn’t like the message so she put her van next to it,” he said, recounting how the woman used her own van to block his in a “back and forth” that ended badly.
“Finally, I moved the van and stood next to it and she backed right into me,” he said.
“Not into you personally, into the van?” Mulvaney asked, unaware that police were called to the polls on Aug. 9 because a van backed into Toborg pinning him against a nearby fence.
“You’re also leaving out what the message was,” Kaye pressed. “What was the message?”
That’s when Toborg explained what had already been reported — the message on his van encouraged people to “vote ‘no’ on Article 22” in November.
Mulvaney seemed confused.
“What was Article 22?” she asked, prompting Toborg to explain it is the “Reproductive Liberty Amendment” to the state constitution Vermont voters will be asked to approve in November.
“(Toborg) wants to limit reproductive freedom,” said Kaye, who persisted following Mulvaney’s lighthearted attempt to move on.
“I don’t understand how you can be on an equity and diversity committee if you want to limit the rights of women,” she told Toborg.
Toborg started to respond before cutting himself off and when he started to respond again, Kaye shut him down.
“I have the floor,” she told Toborg who never spoke again. “You don’t need to interrupt me. You had your time … and I’m going to say anybody who wants to limit the rights of people to not have full agency over their bodies probably doesn’t belong on a diversity and equity committee."
Prospective committee member Emily Wheeler echoed that sentiment.
“I agree with Ellen (Kaye) 100%,” she said. “I don’t understand that (pro-life) attitude and how you could think you belong here.”
Committee member Greg Quetel was troubled by that take.
“We all belong here,” he said, adding, “We can have different opinions different ideas, different thoughts and the only (way) we can teach each other anything is by coming together. We can’t go ahead and say that somebody doesn’t belong here because of their position on any particular issue.”
Quetel urged the committee to embrace the “spirit of inclusion.”
“I think we’re all made better when everyone can tolerate each other and accept them for whatever their beliefs are,” he said.
Mulvaney took it from there, noting the committee’s members are appointed by the city council and explaining she had drafted an application process designed to “ferret out” candidates whose views were problematic.
“There’s room for all of us as human beings, but there’s not room for all attitudes and all ideas when it comes to the law,” she said.
In her email to Toborg the next morning, Mulvaney admonished Toborg for what she described as his “abusive and incendiary behavior.”
“I will be muting you during the meetings as a result,” she wrote. “I have warned you more than once. The only words I will accept from you are: ‘I resign from the committee.’”
The committee hasn’t met since.
