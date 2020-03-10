WILLIAMSTOWN – The Select Board changed its chairman, scheduled a special election that will decide the fate of a controversial ATV ordinance, and entertained a local developer’s plans to for a significant subdivision off Fox Run Road during its monthly meeting Monday night.
Though Matthew Rouleau was again nominated to serve as chairman he was effectively ousted by the board’s newest member, Rodney Graham.
Less than a week after defeating Rama Schneider by 44 votes, Graham got the three votes he needed to replace Rouleau as chairman of the five-member board. Rouleau got the other two – including his own – at the outset of a reorganizational meeting that represented Graham’s second return to the board.
Graham served on the board from 2009 to 2015 and from March 2017 to December 2018 when he abruptly resigned in the middle of a three-year term that would have expired last week.
Graham, who defeated the board’s then-incumbent chairman, Larry Hebert, in the 2017 election and bested Schneider last week, was nominated to serve as chairman by board member Jasmine Coulliard after Francis Covey nominated Rouleau.
Board member Jessica Worn seconded both nominations, but opted not to provide what would have been the decisive vote in favor of Rouleau continuing as chairman. Instead, Worn joined Graham and Coulliard in a three-vote majority that turned leadership of the board over to its newest member.
If there were hard feelings they didn’t show because Rouleau promptly nominated Coulliard to continue in her role as the board’s vice chairwomen and her election was unanimous.
Graham, a local lawmaker whose wife, Barbara, serves as Williamstown’s elected town clerk and son, William, is the local fire chief, quickly settled into his new role and the board got back to business.
That business included accepting the recently submitted petition members were told was signed by more than enough registered voters to force a public vote on an ordinance that is slated to open portions of 20 town roads to all-terrain vehicles in mid-May.
The product of a year-long process, the ordinance was adopted by the board in January and promptly petitioned by those who believe opening roughly 18 miles of Class 3 roads to ATV enthusiasts from Williamstown and beyond would be a mistake.
The petition was signed by 150 registered voters – comfortably more than the 122 required to force a special election – and submitted before last month’s deadline.
The board voted to accept the petition and agreed to schedule the special election for Tuesday, April 21. Polls will be open at the public safety building from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day to determine whether the ordinance should be “disapproved.”
The wording of the article is potentially confusing because those who support the ATV ordinance will want to vote “no” and those who oppose the prospect of opening roads up to ATV vehicles will want to vote “yes.”
Though the board did have some discretion with respect to the date, scheduling the petitioned special election wasn’t optional and the results will determine whether the ordinance ever goes into effect.
Meanwhile, Hebert – the man whose 2017 loss to Graham led to Rouleau’s election as chairman for each of the past three years – was back before the board pitching a pair of proposals for “Fox Woods Estates.”
Described by Hebert as his “last act” as a developer, there are hurdles to clear and, he said, he is close to a deal with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife with respect to one of them.
Hebert said either the projects he is contemplating on a significant portion of a 162-acre tract he owns off Fox Run Road would displace a deer yard and he is exploring off-site mitigation that would require securing the development rights and conserving other property suitable for that purpose.
Hebert said he hasn’t yet applied for an Act 250 land use permit and before making that investment is interested in the board’s perspective of a project that he estimates will add between $10 million and $14 million to the town’s tax base.
One version of the project – a 36-lot subdivision – is somewhat less intensive and considerably less expensive.
Though six of the lots would connect to the municipal water and sewer systems, the balance would be served by onsite septic systems and private wells. As a result, the lots would necessarily be larger and Hebert has proposed including a $5,500 surcharge in the sale price that would be earmarked to finance the projected cost – roughly $180,000 – of installing 5,400 linear feet of paved roadway.
A majority of the board expressed a mild preference for that plan, which features somewhat larger lots that are more in keeping with development patterns in other areas of town.
However, Rouleau said he could easily support the 54-lot option, which, according to Hebert’s estimates, would involve roughly 1,500 more linear feet of paved road and rely exclusively on the municipal sewer system. All but six of the lots would still be served by private wells.
Utilities aside, Hebert predicted the smaller subdivision – once fully developed – would generate roughly $130,000 in new tax revenue a year, while the larger version would generate an average annual increase of about $190,000.
Those estimates are based on assessments Hebert expects will range from $225,000 to $375,000.
The hitch – and it is one that board members say they need to explore – is that Hebert doesn’t want to pay taxes based on the increased value of undeveloped, but permitted lots and would prefer to pay based on the value of the land he now owns until the project is sold out.
Board member Francis Covey said he was conceptually comfortable with that idea given the projected pay off down the road.
“I see an advantage to the town in the end game to agree to that,” he said.
However, board members agreed they would need to explore the idea further before making any decisions.
“I just don’t know if it’s legal,” Graham said, echoing a sentiment expressed by Coulliard and Rouleau.
