PLAINFIELD — Two men decided to resurface the basketball court at the recreation field to give kids something to do.
Jeremy Cushing and Loucias Quintin recently completed a project to resurface the court because they wanted to give something back to the athletes in the neighborhood.
Cushing said they launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe.com and raised the $7,000 needed to resurface and paint the court as well as to buy new hoops and nets. He said the painting was finished earlier this week and the equipment should be installed by next week.
Cushing said it took about 40 days to raise the money through the campaign and 90% of donations came from alumni of Twinfield Union School.
“It’s a pretty special thing that the community took on,” he said.
Cushing said many of those alumni played on that court over the years. He said the court was first installed in the 1970s, but it hadn’t been resurfaced in over a decade.
“Now it looks like an indoor court outside. It’s pretty cool,” he said.
Cushing said Vermont Tennis Courts did the resurfacing work and they also painted the court in Twinfield’s colors. The court was painted red and black with white lines.
Cushing used to coach junior varsity and varsity basketball teams at Twinfield and currently coaches students at the middle school.
“All the kids are super excited,” he said. “When all is said and done, it’s probably going to be one of the nicest courts in the area.”
Quintin said he and Cushing used to play on the court when they were kids so they wanted to revive the court to give their kids something to do. He also coaches basketball, but at the AAU level.
He said the novel coronavirus pandemic didn’t impact the project much. He said they started the project in January, before everything shut down, so they already had a contractor in place. And the contractor had to wait until the weather warmed up anyway before resurfacing could be done.
But the pandemic has made it so kids can’t use the court yet to play basketball because its a close-contact sport, which state officials have not allowed yet in and effort to stop the spread of the virus.
“So hopefully things open up soon. There’s a lot of people in town that are going to be here and there’s a lot of people from out-of-town who are going to come back,” Quintin said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.