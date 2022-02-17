BARRE TOWN — The budget residents will vote on in May will include a newly created recreation director position.
At last week’s Select Board meeting, board members Norma Malone and Justin Bolduc proposed creating the position after looking into the Recreation Department. The pair are part of a working group the town created to examine the department and see if there are things that need to be updated or changed.
What they discovered is, the town is relying on cemetery staff, and sometimes public works staff, to help maintain the town’s recreation facilities, with the assistance of the all-volunteer Recreation Board. They said such facilities in town have grown or been created over through years, but the town has not built up proper staffing levels to keep pace.
Bolduc and Malone said they wanted cemetery staff to focus solely on the town’s cemeteries so they proposed creating a recreation director position to oversee the department. Besides maintenance, the director would be responsible for finding grant funds, writing grant applications and planning recreational activities year round.
Select Board members said last week they would need time to digest the proposal and the position was discussed again at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Board member Jack Mitchell had expressed reservations about the position at last week’s meeting. Mitchell said he didn’t want the town to create a rift between the Recreation Department and the cemetery staff. He said he also was concerned about creating three new positions in one budget season.
Chris LaMonda, director of emergency medical services, has again asked for an administrative assistant he’s been requesting for a while. The town also is considering adding another public works position that had been cut years ago and replaced with a contracted worker.
Mitchell said he had a conversation with Malone in the past week who addressed his concerns and he was now willing to “begrudgingly” vote in favor of creating the recreation director position.
Dwight Coffrin currently serves as the town’s sexton and the recreation maintenance supervisor. The plan had been to transition Coffrin into a full-time sexton and also hire an assistant sexton instead of a summer helper who would take over for Coffrin when he was expected to retire in about a year.
But Coffrin told the board Tuesday while he did have a conversation about retirement with Town Manager Carl Rogers, he has no immediate retirement plans.
“I’m not planning on leaving,” he said, adding he likes working for the town.
The conversation then turned to when the recreation director would start working. Rogers said Coffrin’s work in the cemeteries will start in about two months and the recreation facilities will need to be opened for the summer. He asked what the structure would look like with this new director position.
Bolduc said the position wouldn’t be funded until the new fiscal year starts in July so he proposed keeping things as they are until then.
Rogers suggested hiring the director around November so that they could start work on winter programs and prepare for summer. Bolduc said he thought that was a “horrible idea.”
Bolduc said bringing the director on at the end of the season would not allow them to see how things are currently done, what needs to be done and what groups they need to be in contact with. He said by coming in the middle of the summer, the new director would have a better sense of what to work on in the winter for the following summer.
“But to just show up and be the only one at the party in November I don’t think makes any sense at all,” Bolduc said.
Malone said there is a “Plan B” for when the director could be hired, but she couldn’t discuss it in open session.
With a July 1 hire date, Assistant Manager Elaine Wang suggested not giving the director supervisory duties until next year and to shadow Coffrin this year.
Bolduc said the person they would hire should know how to do the job and what the maintenance will entail and will likely have supervised others before.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel here, we’ve just got a different person spinning it,” he said.
Wang said she didn’t know if the town would be able to attract an ideal candidate who has supervisory experience. She said town officials had discussed looking for a recent graduate from a forestry program with some working experience. She noted the town is proposing a salary between $45,000 and $55,000 for the position which might not bring someone with all the qualities town officials want.
Malone said there are issues and logistics that need to be ironed out, “but we’ve also got to believe in something.”
She brought up Town Clerk Tina Lunt, who replaced long-serving clerk Donna Kelty last year. Lunt had worked at the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School before getting elected. Malone said Lunt hadn’t work in the town office before and “went into the deep end.” She said Lunt learned on the job.
Malone said some people can be a “quick study” and are more likely to catch onto things while things are busy so they can learn while watching and participating.
“There will be bumps in the road. I’m hoping that we can all agree that this is the right direction to go in and let’s make this happen. Let’s work together to make this happen,” she said.
Board Chair Paul White said he does support the position and if not for the lack of funding in the current budget, he would suggest advertising for the position immediately.
Mitchell noted while the town usually has good luck, the proposed budget would still need to be approved by voters in May. He said he didn’t think the town needed to “jump whole hog into the pond” working out all of the details for the director position now.
The board voted unanimously to approve the director position and instructed Rogers to add it to the proposed budget. Rogers said if the budget passes, the position would go through the town’s typical advertising and hiring process.
The town has been discussing a new charge for the Recreation Board the working group created that would give more detail about what the board can do and what is expected. The Select Board didn’t take any action on that Tuesday after board members suggested some tweaks. The charge is expected to be taken up at a future meeting.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.