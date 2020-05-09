BARRE TOWN — The Recreation Board can now request funding for maintenance for the disc golf course in the town forest if it needs it thanks to a new agreement with the town. At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from Doug Farnham, chair of the Recreation Board, and Dave Rouleau, the vice chair. The members of the Recreation Board were there to talk about a new maintenance agreement with the town for the disc golf course at the town forest. The agreement had run out last year, but it had somehow “slipped through the cracks” so it was taken up Tuesday. The Recreation Board had recently altered the language of the agreement, which was first entered into in 2013, to allow the board to request funds for the maintenance of the disc golf course as part of its annual budget.
Rouleau said volunteers are responsible for clearing the course after storms to remove tripping hazards, as well as for aesthetic reasons. He said they use chainsaws to do so and those saws need to be serviced and they need gas and oil. He said those expenses come out of the volunteers’ pockets, so he wanted to be able to request funds from the town to pay for those expenses. Rouleau said he’s spent $200 of his own money to hire someone to weed-whack the course because he didn’t have time to do it himself. He said he also had to spend $200 to get the weed whacker serviced.
This change didn’t sit well with Select Board member Jack Mitchell, who said when the agreement was originally signed, the town was told volunteers would be taking care of the disc golf course and the town would not have to pay any money toward it.
“It really bothers me that it was pitched to us that disc golf was going to take care of itself. … And as it turns out, just like a few others things that have happened, it turns out that’s changing now. And maybe it is a good thing for the town, but I’d rather have it up front,” Mitchell said.
Rouleau said when he pitched the disc golf course, his intention was to not have the town pay any money to get it up and running. Now he would like the ability to request funds from the town if needed.
Select Board member Norma Malone wasn’t bothered by the Recreation Board’s request. Malone said sometimes new projects don’t always work out, but when they do, like the disc golf course has, agreements should evolve and partners should evolve.
“If there is an asset to the town that brings economic activity, it brings people to the area, we should be looking at maybe we need to evolve in order to develop those partnerships so that we can keep moving forward and having this as an asset. Because it obviously has proven it’s worth. This started in 2013 and its become increasing popular. That’s a good thing,” she said.
In the end, the board voted unanimously to approve the new agreement, with the new language, that expires in 2024. While the Recreation Board can now request funds for disc golf course maintenance as part of its budget, that budget is still subject to the town’s budgeting process and would need approval by the town’s Budget Committee.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.