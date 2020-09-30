BARRE TOWN — Local officials have approved a measure that allows the Recreation Board to charge a fee for tournaments and events at the disc golf course in the town forest to help pay for maintenance of the course.
At the Select Board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang said the course was proposed and developed by a group of volunteers. Wang said the course is also maintained by the volunteers with an agreement between the Select Board, the Recreation Board and the volunteers.
She said in July the Recreation Board voted to charge $50 per tournament day for use of the course. Wang said the Select Board needs to approve fees.
Wang said the board may decide to waive fees because most of the tournaments held at the course are fundraisers.
She said the Department of Public Works has also installed a theft-resistant lock box for donations at the first tee.
“It collected $100 in it’s first month,” she said.
Since the box has been installed, Wang said the Recreation Board has asked organizations to have tournament participants leave donations at the box and they have done so.
Wang said the Recreation Board voted to charge fees on tournament days only, but Town Manager Carl Rogers suggested there may be other events that board could charge such a fee for. With no discussion, the Select Board unanimously approved a motion allowing the Recreation Board to charge a fee for tournament days and other events.
Doug Farnham, chair of the Recreation Board, said Wednesday the board asked for the ability to charge fees because it didn’t have that ability previously. Farnham said the board plans to only charge for-profit tournaments.
He said since the lock box has been installed, about $150 has been donated.
Maintenance fees for the course came up earlier this year. In May the Select Board gave the Recreation Board the ability to request town funds for the course as part of a new agreement that expires in 2024.
Farnham said maintenance costs include gasoline for the weed whackers and volunteers had to buy a new lawnmower this year because the old one died.
He said the board plans to start rebuilding some of the tee boxes in the spring.
The course is quite popular. Farnham said some play there year round, day or night using illuminated discs. He said he spoke to two people at the course last year who told him they used the course about every day.
