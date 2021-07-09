BARRE TOWN — The phone in his office is blowing up, grievance requests are starting to pile on and, hoping to head off some of them, Assessor Russ Beaudoin has already preemptively reduced several assessments days after change of appraisal notices were delivered to those who own property in Barre Town.
A holiday shortened week — one during which property owners got their first peek at the results of a just-completed reappraisal — didn’t end the way it began. The municipal office building was open not closed on Friday and the phones in Beaudoin’s office weren’t idle, as they were on Monday, they were ringing regularly as they have been since notices reflecting new assessed property values started hitting mailboxes around town on Tuesday.
“We’re working on answering phone calls as best we can,” Beaudoin said during an unusually busy Friday in a typically quiet office.
The frequency of those calls spiked on Wednesday, but remained unusually high on Thursday and Friday as property owners sought information about their new assessments and weighed whether to formally challenge them.
Some already have, though Beaudoin couldn’t say how many, suggesting the written grievances were being gathered, but no hearings have yet been set and that formal — and public — process won’t start until two hours after next Friday’s 8 a.m. deadline.
Those who intend to grieve their new assessments need to do so in writing by then or they will forfeit that opportunity, as well as the right to appeal Beaudoin’s ruling to the local Board of Civil Authority.
Beaudoin said he isn’t waiting for the grievance process and has already started reaching out to those with questions and concerns about their new assessments.
“I’ve already reduced some properties,” he said, noting the adjustments — perhaps 10 through noon Friday — were part of an “informal” process that will continue into next week.
“I’m trying to do whatever I can to eliminate grievances,” he said, noting the adjustments he has made and will continue to make before next Friday’s deadline don’t preclude a property owner from grieving the adjusted value anyway.
Beaudoin said he’s battling a mix of misunderstanding and “misinformation” which, he noted can spread quickly on social media.
“People don’t understand how the whole system works,” he said.
According to Beaudoin, many mistakenly attempt to calculate their tax bills using their new values and last year’s tax rate.
“Then they get hysterical because they think the taxes are going up the same amount as their assessment, which is totally untrue,” he said.
The reappraisal — the town’s first in 17 years — will provide a jolt to the Grand List that will trigger a corresponding reduction in the tax rate. That doesn’t mean nobody will be paying more taxes — many will — but the increase won’t be as steep as running the numbers with last year’s tax rate indicated.
It’s why in the town’s April newsletter property owners were advised to compare the percentage increase in their appraisal to the increase in the Grand List.
The problem?
A week after lodging the preliminary Grand List and a week before property owners must decide whether to grieve, Beaudoin couldn’t say with certainty what that new number — a figure equal to 1% of the assessed value of all taxable property in town — would be.
“We’ll know more next week,” he said.
When pressed, Beaudoin said the “total market value” of taxable property in Barre Town was $922,017,430 — equivalent to a Grand List of $9,220,174 — but that number didn’t reflect personal property value, current use agreements, or any statutory exemptions.
It isn’t clear those adjustments will move the numbers much. It didn’t a year ago when the Grand List used to set the tax rate was $6,665,460.
For the time being, Beaudoin would only say he’s estimating the Grand List will increase between 33 and 39%.
In many cases, increases in property assessments far exceed that and owners of those properties will see an increase in their property tax bills. Others won’t see much of a change and some property owners could actually see modest reductions, though Beaudoin said he isn’t concerned about tax bills and can’t help the fact that the education tax rate, which is set by the state, isn’t yet available and won’t be until early next month.
“I’m concentrating on making sure I have a fair market value for those who are thinking about appealing,” he said.
Judging from the phone calls and the office visits, that list is long.
