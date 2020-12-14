BARRE – Plans to conduct the Granite City’s first full-blown reappraisal in nearly two decades are nearing a pivotal decision point.
More than a year after the City Council conceptually agreed to pursue the multi-year project, a request for proposals is being refined and should be ready for final approval before the end of the month.
Barring a setback, City Manager Steve Mackenzie said the document could be ready for release by Jan. 5 – kicking off a process for which a rough timeline has been tentatively established.
It is one that contemplates the council hiring a firm to complete the work as early as next March with the inspection process ramping up over the summer months and continuing through 2022 and into 2023.
According to the working draft, the field work would have to be finished by March 1, 2023, because that’s the year change of appraisal notices stemming from the reappraisal would be mailed to to owners of every property in a city that covers four square miles and includes 3,145 taxable parcels at last count.
Physically inspecting and photographing each of those parcels would be part of the comprehensive revaluation Mackenzie has argued is needed to “iron out inequities” that have surfaced since the city’s last reappraisal.
It has been awhile. Though a “statistical update” was performed in 2006 that analysis involved inspections of only a small fraction of properties in the city. Most adjustments were based, in part, on data collected during the 2002 reappraisal.
By the time the reappraisal being discussed is complete, it will have been more than 20 years since the vast majority of properties in Barre actually were inspected in an effort to determine their fair market value.
Though there hasn’t been much urgency to commission another city-wide reappraisal given a key metric the state uses to equalize education tax rates in Vermont communities that could soon change.
When the council agreed to explore a reappraisal 14 months ago the common level of appraisal in Barre was a solid 97.95% – having dipped below 100% of fair market value for the first time in five years.
A year ago it dipped to 96.37% of fair market value and new numbers that reflect sales data from the past year should be released by the state Tax Department today.
If anecdotal reports the real estate market has heated up during the pandemic and Barre wasn’t immune, the city’s CLA likely will drop again – putting fresh pressure on the school tax rate and further justifying investing in a reappraisal city officials had said is overdue.
A lesser-known metric for determining whether a reappraisal is warranted also has slipped some in the past year. It’s called the coefficient of dispersion, and it measures the uniformity of appraisals for all properties on an individual community’s Grand List. The COD in Barre headed in the wrong direction a year ago when it ticked up from 11.65% to 11.89%. The new number should be released by the tax department today.
Like its CLA, Barre’s COD isn’t in the danger zone – if it were to hit 20%, a reappraisal is required and due to market fluctuations getting below 10% is unusual. Still, it is trending in the wrong direction and a reappraisal with a 2023 completion date would likely address it before it became a pronounced problem.
That said, everything – including the proposed schedule – is subject to change and Mackenzie said he hopes to lock down those key details by next week and present a final proposal to the council by the end of the month.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
