MONTPELIER – The grieving appears to be over in the Capital City, where property owners didn’t wait until the last-minute to challenge new assessments set during a soon-to-conclude reappraisal.
Friday’s extended deadline didn’t produce a fresh wave of grievances and those that did trickle in were swiftly accommodated – capping a hearing process that was suspended last month in the wake of historic flooding.
Hearings resumed last Monday following a week-long suspension that required a change of venue due to flood damage at City Hall. They ended Friday when Assessor Marty Lagerstedt and a representative from New England Municipal Consultants held the last of the brief hearings in the Barre Street building that is home to the Montpelier Senior Activity Center.
Roughly 160 property owners filed formal grievances – including more than 75 that were submitted in writing before the initial deadline was extended until last Friday. That’s roughly half of the 320 property owners who availed themselves of informal meetings with Lagerstedt in May.
The pre-grievance meetings, which preceded the mailing of formal change of appraisal notices in June, produced roughly 100 adjustments, but did not materially alter projections the city’s Grand List would surge to just over $1.3 billion – an increase of about $456 million since the last city-wide reappraisal was conducted in 2010.
It isn’t yet clear the collective effect the grievances will have on the Grand List. Now that the hearings have concluded Lagerstedt must decide whether information provided by property owners warrants an adjustment to their appraisals.
Though Lagerstedt’s findings could be appealed to the city’s Board of Civil Authority – and perhaps beyond – they will give him enough information to finalize the Grand List and recommend a municipal tax rate for the City Council’s approval.
In a normal year, the tax rate would have been set a month ago, tax bills would already have been mailed, and the first quarterly installment would be due a week from today. The reappraisal necessarily altered that schedule and the flood resulted in further delays.
The hope is the tax rate will be set and tax bills will be mailed by Sept. 1. The first installment will be due 30 days after bills are mailed.
Owners of properties damaged or destroyed in last month’s flood must wait until those tax bills are in hand to request the abatement of all or a portion of their taxes.
The reappraisal established the proposed values of Montpelier properties as of April 1 – more than three months before storm-induced flooding caused many to question their new property values.
The mechanism for addressing those concerns is unrelated to the reappraisal and will require filing a requests for abatement of taxes that haven’t yet been billed for properties that are at various stages of repair.
Unlike the grievances and, in some cases, the appeals that may follow, the assessed value of individual properties can’t be altered by the abatement process, which focuses on whether and to what extent the taxes owed should be reduced.
It’s a question boards of abatement in Montpelier, Barre and other communities that experience widespread flood damage could struggle with based on the current law.
The law allows the boards to abate all, or part of both municipal and education taxes, but it doesn’t relieve those communities of the obligation to pay the state in full for education taxes that were owed but abated.
In communities where damage to private property was substantial and abatement requests could add up quickly, officials are concerned with the financial implications associated with both lost municipal revenue and the need to come up with money to pay education taxes that are abated.