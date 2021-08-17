BARRE TOWN — It took a little longer than anticipated, but the Select Board is now days away from being able to set a tax rate in the wake of a reappraisal that provoked an avalanche of grievances prompting Assessor Russ Beaudoin to call in reinforcements.
That part of the process is now over, the clock is ticking on possible appeals, and on Tuesday Beaudoin received confirmation the town’s new Grand List has been received by the state Tax Department.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said Beaudoin sought that confirmation on Friday, Saturday and again on Monday, but the response was slowed because of Bennington Battle Day. His wait ended Tuesday when the state confirmed it had the number — $9,167,088.10 — that in Beaudoin’s judgment reflects 1% of the value of all the taxable real estate in Barre Town. With the Grand List in hand, Rogers said the state has pledged to use it to calculate new education tax rates — one for residential properties and the other for nonresidential properties — within 48 hours.
Barring a glitch, Rogers said that should put the Select Board in a position to set the municipal portion of the town’s tax rate during a special meeting set for 9 a.m. Friday — triggering a domino-like chain of events that should have property tax bills calculated, printed and mailed by the end of next week.
The first installment, which is typically due on Aug. 15 and, because of the reappraisal was pushed to Sept. 15, was altered again earlier this month when Beaudoin was still knee-deep in grievances. The new date — Sept. 30 — will ensure taxpayers will have the requisite 30 days from the date the bills are mailed to make their first payment. Subsequent installments will be due on their regular dates — Nov. 15, Feb. 15 and May 15.
Tax bills should be mailed right about the time the deadline for appealing the decision letters Beaudoin mailed to owners of 415 properties who formally grieved their new assessments.
Beaudoin, who sought and obtained an extension and called in extra help to process the grievances, held the last of those hearings on Wednesday and mailed out decision letters on Friday.
Property owners who still aren’t satisfied can appeal to the Board of Civil Authority.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt said that 14-day clock started ticking on Friday and the deadline for filing an appeal in writing is Aug. 26.
That process could produce changes, but won’t alter this year’s Grand List — a key figure used to calculate municipal and education property tax rates.
Thought it won’t necessarily reflect in the taxes owed, those rates will be significantly lower this year because of a corresponding increase in the Grand List as a result of Barre Town’s first reappraisal in 17 years.
Heading into the grievance process, the Grand List, Beaudoin was projecting the Grand List would increase between 33 and 39%.
It did.
Last year’s Grand List — $6,665,460 — reflected the fact that the town’s common level of appraisal dipped below 80% of fair market value earlier this year.
That underscored the need for a reappraisal that was started two years ago next month and saw the Grand List swell by more than $2.5 million to $9,167,088.
It would have been higher, but for a grievance process that trimmed the nearly $91,000 from the preliminary Grand List — $9,258,084 — Beaudoin lodged before the grievance process began.
By way of comparison the Grand List in neighboring Barre, where property is assessed at nearly 95% of fair market value — is $5,054,681, a difference of more than $4.1 million, or $410 million in real property value.
Though some appeals are likely, the volume won’t come close to matching the number of grievances. They could take longer to resolve. Unlike grievances, which essentially involve a 5-minute meeting with an assessor that results in the decisions that were mailed out Friday, the appeals process is more formal and will require multiple board meetings.
Lunt said that process is expected to start in mid-September.
