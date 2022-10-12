BARRE — A “Winter Preparedness Roundtable” revealed just how unprepared local officials, service providers and members of the faith-based community are with respect to a homelessness problem some have been talking about since before the end of last winter.
With temperatures now flirting with freezing, a recent “census” indicating a sharp increase in the number of unhoused and unsheltered people living somewhere outdoors in Barre, Montpelier and Berlin, and key supports starting to evaporate, practical solutions were in short supply Tuesdaynight.
Everyone in the second-floor meeting room at Alumni Hall, as well as some of the session’s virtual participants, agreed there is cause for concern and a need for fast action in order to address what one of them — Beth Burgess — described as “an ongoing emergency.”
The response was a call for donations of winter coats and camping gear, some hand-wringing, some finger-pointing and a few suggestions — only one of them specific.
It would be a good idea, advocates in the room generally agreed, to once again use federal funding to reestablish a “warming center” at Aldrich Public Library.
Funding — $17,000 — approved by the Barre City Council last year enabled the local library to open three hours earlier on weekdays and two hours earlier on Saturdays last winter. A similar request is being prepared for the council’s consideration.
Beyond that, very little of what was discussed at Wednesday night’s roundtable would meaningfully improve the lives of those living outdoors this winter — a number some feared will grow in coming weeks and months due to the impact of lost federal subsidies.
That doesn’t mean the session won’t produce ideas from stakeholders who were encouraged to ponder the problem on their way out the door. It just means none were publicly discussed during a meeting when they would have been welcomed.
From where Angie Harbin sits as chief executive officer of Downstreet Housing and Community Development, there simply isn’t enough housing — much less affordable housing. In a state where the vacancy rate is next to nonexistent, and there is a long waiting list for the one currently vacant unit in Downstreet’s extensive portfolio, that won’t be fixed before winter.
“We don’t have a homeless problem; we don’t have a substance abuse problem; we don’t have a mental health problem. We have a housing problem,” Harbin said. “We don’t have enough housing.”
Another advocate in the room pushed back, suggesting Vermont’s vacancy rate, cited by Harbin and others, was artificially deflated due to the proliferation of Airbnbs. She said recently the conversion of apartments to part-time rentals could be regulated at the local level, but that would require both political will and time participants were told is in short supply.
So are people willing to work — a problem Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, suggested was a significant challenge for his organization, which has expanded from one to three shelters since the start of the pandemic. One of those shelters is now located in a converted motel on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin, the other is one Good Samaritan Haven has run for decades on North Seminary Street in Barre, and the third is on Route 14 in South Barre.
“We are struggling to staff the three shelters we have right now,” DeAngelis said, noting that Good Samaritan Haven will increase its capacity from 55 to 70 beds over the winter, but isn’t in a position to open an overflow shelter at a fourth location.
DeAngelis, who said the numbers already are alarming and likely will get worse, stressed that isn’t a reflection of the need or state support.
“Money isn’t the problem,” he said. “It’s the staffing piece.”
DeAngelis said Good Samaritan Haven would be willing to provide technical and administrative support to volunteers willing to staff an overflow shelter in space that has been offered by the Christ Church in Montpelier.
John Gerhard, of Capstone Community Action, noted the federally funded Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP) stopped taking new applications on Oct. 1, and has started phasing out benefits to those who have used the money to help pay for rent and utilities.
Gerhard suggested that will be a “huge problem” for people Capstone serves and, by extension, local communities.
“People … are already struggling and are without much hope,” he said. “What little hope they have is starting to disappear.”
The Rev. Leigh McCaffery, pastor of Barre Congregational Church, said that is concerning to her and other members of Barre Interfaith Group.
“If families lose the amount of money they’re expecting to pay for their apartment … that’s going to exponentially change what goes on on the streets,” she said.
McCaffery bemoaned the absence of a plan from the state that amounts to more than letting communities deal with it.
“Well, the ‘community’ is us, sitting here, and we all know we don’t have the solution,” she said, stressing the faith-based community is ready to be part of one, but needs to know how it can best help.
“We can’t fix it without a plan,” she said, noting Capstone and Vermont Interfaith Action already are developing proposals to present to the Legislature when it convenes in January.
Those proposals won’t help people this winter, and much of Wednesday night’s discussion focused on the good work that has already been done.
It hasn’t gone unnoticed, according to Maj. Keith Jache, who recently took over the Salvation Army in Barre.
“Kudos to Vermont,” Jache said. “The word is out: ‘If you are homeless go to Vermont.'”
Jache’s innocent observation prompted pushback from DeAngelis, who said it was at odds with his experience and problematic from a public relations standpoint.
“I would be very careful about stating that unless you have some real solid evidence, because it sends the wrong message to the communities,” DeAngelis told Jache.
Several long-term solutions, from building affordable housing to buying and converting motels into supervised shelters, were floated during a session that was short on suggestions about what to do next month or early next year.
Disclosure: Executive Editor Steven Pappas serves as chair of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
