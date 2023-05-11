MONTPELIER — Capital City property values and water and sewer rates have something in common: Both are about to go up.
On a night when city councilors approved a 6.6% increase in water and sewer rates, they were told a city-wide reappraisal conducted in the middle of a white-hot housing market is entering its last leg.
Notices detailing proposed values for every property in Montpelier — all 2,934 of them — were scheduled to be mailed out by Thursday afternoon, when a digital version of a proposed Grand List that just surged past $1 billion was supposed to be posted on the city’s website.
The preliminary notices mark the beginning of the end of a reappraisal that started two years ago, and flagged what estimates suggest was a 53% increase in combined property values.
A year ago that figure was just over $858 million. The proposed Grand List is now north of $1.3 billion — an increase of roughly $456 million. To put that in perspective: The value of all property in nearby Barre is a little more than $500 million.
It means in a city where some homes reportedly sold for seven figures since the reappraisal started in 2021 that values — many, if not most of which were set following the last reappraisal in 2010 – are going to spike sharply.
According to information supplied by City Assessor Marty Lagerstedt, properties that sold while the reappraisal was underway fetched on average 55% more than the assessed value.
Based on numbers that are subject to change, Lagerstedt said the combined value of single-family homes on less than 6 acres of land — there are 2,041 of them in Montpelier — increased from roughly $479 million to nearly $758 million. That’s an increase of roughly $279 million, or 58%, and accounts for roughly 60% of the Grand List growth reflected in the reappraisal.
Though there are far fewer of them, the 80 homes on more than six acres saw their proposed combined value increase from $30 million to $46 million, or 54%.
The increase in the combined value of commercial property was less pronounced — 48% — though, barring adjustments, that category is responsible for roughly $105,000 of the overall Grand List growth.
The just-mailed notices — the first of two property owners will receive in coming weeks — signal the start of a multi-pronged process during which some property values will be adjusted, grievances will be heard, and appeals will be filed.
“For those of us on the Board of Civil Authority this could be the start of a long summer and fall,” Mayor Jack McCullough said of the panel that will eventually be responsible for hearing reappraisal-related appeals.
That part of the process is a couple steps and likely a couple months away.
Lagerstedt said the first step will involve representatives of the firm hired to conduct the reappraisal — New England Municipal Consultants Ltd. — holding informal meetings with property owners who request them later this month.
Those brief hearings – as many as 355 of them — will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 23, and running through Saturday, May 27.
Lagerstedt confirmed Thursday those informal meetings may result in some property values being adjusted. Those changes, he said, won’t alter the master list that would be posted on the city’s website Thursday afternoon, but would be reflected on individual property cards.
In any event, a second round of notices containing final Grand List values will be mailed to property owners some time in June, triggering the 14-day window for property owners to file a formal grievance challenging their new assessments and preserving their right to appeal.
The hope is the informal process will reduce the number of actual grievances by answering questions from property owners who have them and making adjustments if they are warranted.
Lagerstedt told councilors a printed version of the Grand List will not be mass mailed to all property owners, though some copies will be available at City Hall.
Though there are no plans to update the online version of the Grand List to reflect the final values next month, Lagerstedt told councilors a temporary tax rate based on preliminary values has been generated and on online calculator will allow residents to plug in their new values and get some sense of what their next tax bill might look like.
“It’s going to be a really rough estimate because we don’t have post-grievance numbers yet … but that will give them a pretty good idea,” he said.
“It’s going to be a really rough estimate because we don’t have post-grievance numbers yet … but that will give them a pretty good idea,” he said.
Given the projected 55% increase in the Grand List, City Manager Bill Fraser stressed there will be a corresponding reduction in the tax rate.
“Roughly the tax rate will be about half of what it was,” he said. “I think that will be pretty close.”
The effect of the anticipated rate reduction will vary from property to property, but in many cases a lower rate and a higher value will translate into a comparable tax bill. That wouldn’t be true of properties with new values that increased significantly more than the average. However, it should be true of the properties with values that increased at, or near, the average.
Based on his experience with prior reappraisals, McCullough said that bears repeating as sticker shock sets in.
“This is an explanation that’s going to have to go out many times and be very clear,” he said.
While official change of appraisal notices are a month away from being mailed out and setting the municipal tax rate will be later than usual this year, councilors did set water and sewer rates that will go into effect July 1 at their meeting Wednesday night.
Relying on the methodology included in a five-year-old council policy, members approved a 6.6% increase that pushed the two-year total to 14.8%.
Blame inflation, because 2018 policy suggest the rates be increased annually by tacking 1% on to the regional rate of inflation in order to fund the two municipal utilities.
Though Councilor Tim Heney ultimately voted for the proposed rates and the two budgets that were built based on them, he expressed concern with the practice of tethering the rate increase to inflation instead of projected revenues and expenses.
“It’s really not the right way to do it, I don’t think,” he said, noting the resulting water budget is up nearly 17% and the sewer budget reflects an increase of 6.2%.
“I’m really uneasy with this in a community where people are worried about affordability and being able to live here,” he said.
Fraser said the policy was adopted by the council and the council could change it, while noting a rate study that was in the works would likely be delayed due to staffing issues.
Public Works Director Kurt Motyka said he had hoped to have that study completed by July 1, but it likely wouldn’t be finished until January, or possibly even next July.
Councilors were told the new rates would mean the average single family homeowner would pay roughly $90 more a year for water and sewer service. That estimate was based on quarterly water consumption of 10,000 gallons.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.