BARRE — Among the many questions the Barre Unified School Board must ponder when it meets for the first time since its latest budget failed by just 12 votes on Tuesday is: when to try again?
The board, which will meet tonight, has options. Some are riskier than others, all are time-sensitive, and while there is some local precedent, it predates the state-ordered merger of the Barre, Barre Town and Spaulding High School districts in 2019.
The last time any of those three now-defunct school districts was in the position the Barre Unified board now finds itself was in 2014. Mayor Lucas Herring was chairman of the Barre School Board and represented Ward 3 on the City Council at the time, and voters in the city had just turned down a revised budget for Barre City Elementary and Middle School that they rejected on Town Meeting Day.
As was customary in Barre and again the case on Tuesday, the first re-vote was scheduled to coincide with the town’s municipal elections on the second Tuesday in May. Though town voters didn’t have a say in how much was spent on the city’s pre-K-8 school at the time, the 10-week wait was consistent with past — and current — practice. It’s one that can be traced to another city-town merger — the one that created the Spaulding Union High School District.
Through the years, the high school budget occasionally failed in March and rather than schedule a special election in both communities weeks before the regular one that was already planned in Barre Town, waiting made more sense.
The mid-May re-vote has become the default in Barre even when the municipal budget has failed, as it did in 2014 as well.
And here’s where a board still stinging from Tuesday’s, 1,407-1,395, defeat of its $50.4 million budget request will have a decision to make, because while the municipal budget was approved on the third try that year, it took a fiscal year-ending fourth vote to pass the school budget.
Literally held on June 30 — a Monday that year — the favorable fourth vote spared the city’s school district from being forced to operate on 87% of its last passed budget.
That was the law in 2014, it is still the law today, and it’s one of the reasons the board might think twice about the June 29 date Superintendent David Wells penciled in when school directors were hoping a third vote wouldn’t be necessary.
Bringing some form of the twice-defeated budget back for a June 29 re-vote would be an all-in option. If voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively approved the yet-to-be-set budget — and they might — the board would enter the fiscal year that starts July 1 with most of the money it believes it needs to run the pre-K-12 school system. However, if the budget were to fail again — that could happen too — there would be no time to warn a fourth vote and the budget would statutorily set itself. The last approved budget for the Barre Unified Union School district was roughly $48.5 million and 87% of that budget would be about $42.2 million. That’s roughly $8.2 million less than the $50.4 million budget that failed by 12 votes on Tuesday.
Given the shortened warning requirements for budget re-votes, there is technically time to hold three more special elections before the end of the fiscal year. That would require near-immediate action by a board that hasn’t yet met to discuss what to make of the latest budget defeat.
The board could comfortably leave room for two more special elections — both in June — without deviating from its current meeting schedule. That’s what happened in 2014, and it’s a good thing it did.
Chairwoman Sonya Spaulding, who served with Herring on that 2014 Barre board, said the current board will discuss the budget and likely provide some direction to its finance committee, which is scheduled to meet next Tuesday. That committee will be tasked with making recommendations to the board, which is currently scheduled to meet again on May 27.
If the board sticks to that schedule, it could warn the next budget vote for June 8, or possibly June 15, a possibility school officials were exploring Wednesday in preparation for tonight’s board meeting. Given the 12-day warning requirement, either date would provide the board a chance — if needed — to warn yet another special election with the most likely dates being June 22 or June 29.
Following back-to-back close votes that saw the budget narrowly pass in the city only to fail by wider margins in the town leaving the door open for a fourth vote might be a prudent move even though Tuesday’s results reflect some progress — the budget failed by 12 votes instead of 110.
Turnout — almost all of it absentee — dropped in the city from 1,468 in March to 1,070 on Tuesday. Still the budget, which passed in the city by 10 votes in March enjoyed a 62-vote cushion on Tuesday.
The trend were reversed in Barre Town where 1,732 ballots were cast on Tuesday, up from 1,582 in March and the margin of defeat was 74 votes — down from 120 on Town Meeting Day.
What will happen to those numbers on a date when voters in neither community is used to voting is anything but predictable. The only thing certain is more than 2,900 absentee ballots — just over 1,300 in Barre and 1,600 in Barre Town — will automatically be mailed to voters in the run-up to the next re-vote.
That might require some thought — particularly if the pandemic-related avalanche of absentee ballots must be prepared, mailed, completed and returned in a tight two-week window.
City Clerk Carol Dawes said Wednesday that is already the topic of conversation as school officials had inquired about the possibility of scheduling the re-vote on June 8 or 15.
According to Dawes, it would take 48 to 72 hours to have the ballots printed and mailed and this time all of them — those in Barre, as well as Barre Town would need to be hand-counted to expedite the process. She said voters would also have to be reminded not to procrastinate when they receive the ballots by mail so they can be assured they are returned before the polls close.
Board members are expected to discuss the results of Tuesday’s vote and how to proceed during a virtual meeting today. Those interested in attending the session can log on to meet.google.com/cin-xvgu-nxm at 5:30 p.m.
The Barre board is one of only three in Vermont that saw its budget request rejected on Town Meeting Day. Wolcott and Georgia were the other two and both of those districts held re-votes last month. One of them was successful.
Georgia voters approved a $13.9 million budget 283-245 on April 27. A week earlier, voters in Wolcott rejected a $5.1 million budget by 24 votes. A third vote on that budget is scheduled next Tuesday. If it is approved, Barre’s will be the only school district in the state still without a budget.
