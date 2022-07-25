BARRE — What do a sitting city councilor and a former county prosecutor have in common with a man hoping for the chance to change his political fortunes come November?
All three Republicans — Michael Deering II, Thomas Kelly, and Brian Judd — are locked in a contested primary that will produce one loser on Aug. 9, while giving the two remaining candidates an opportunity to make modern history in a city that hasn’t elected a Republican lawmaker since the current two-member district was created in 2012.
The last Republican to represent Barre in the State House — Leo Valliere — was elected in one of the city’s two single-member districts in 2006.
At the time, Deering and Judd weren’t living in Vermont and Kelly was just elected to the first of two four-year terms as Washington County State’s Attorney.
Republicans haven’t broken through in a general election since, and have sometimes struggled to field a full complement of candidates.
This year’s contested primary is a first since the two-member district was created — providing Barre Republicans the opportunity to choose their party’s nominees for the two legislative seats.
Barre Democrats won’t have to bother.
Though Rep. Tommy Walz announced earlier this year he would be running for what would be his fifth two-year term, Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, is running for his third. Fellow Barre Democrat Jonathan Williams also is running and, like Anthony and two of the three Republicans, will still be running in November.
Which two will depend on the results of a Republican primary, where early voting is underway and ballots will be counted after the last of them are cast by voters who drive through the BOR ice arena between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Two of the three Republicans — Deering and Kelly — spoke about their respective candidacies in recent telephone interviews. The third — Judd — hasn’t responded to repeated messages, but is said to be campaigning hard in hopes of notching his first political victory in the wake of his failed bid for a Ward 2 seat on the City Council last year.
Michael Deering II
If things go according to his plan Michael Deering II will be celebrating his election as one of Barre’s two state representatives roughly a year after he was passed over for a vacant seat on the Barre Unified School Board.
Deering will be the first to tell you it wasn’t a snub, and while he says he is confident he would have made a good school board member, he has no quibble with the board’s decision to appoint Giuliano Cecchinelli II.
“He (Cecchinelli) out-qualified me,” Deering says.
Cecchinelli, who had formerly served on both the Barre and Spaulding High school boards, had plenty of experience and Deering admits he had next to none.
Deering, a 40-year-old father of four, wasn’t born or raised in Barre, but, he says, he found his voice here while serving as president of the school board for the local Head Start program.
“That’s what got me into family advocacy,” says Deering, a New Hampshire native, who grew up in Winooski and settled in Barre several years ago.
“I wasn’t just some schmuck nobody was going to listen to,” he says. “What I thought mattered.”
It was a liberating experience for the “stay at home dad,” and football coach, who “grew up in poverty,” still lives in subsidized housing, and views himself as something of an everyman in this year’s legislative race.
“I have the opportunity to be the voice for the everyday blue-collar individual,” says Deering, who earned his associate’s degree in behavioral science from the Community College of Vermont earlier this summer, isn’t done with school yet, and eventually hopes to pursue a career in trauma therapy.
Deering is using his voice because his interest in serving the community didn’t end when he wasn’t appointed to the school board. He ran for a Ward 3 City Council seat in March, narrowly defeating the one-term incumbent, Ericka Reil, 160-145.
Now Deering is running again, and he says he is confident he can serve on the city council and in the State House if he survives the Republican primary and wins again in November.
Deering isn’t making any predictions, but he likes his 66% chance of advancing past the primary.
“Two out of three ain’t bad, unless you’re raising children,” he joked.
Deering, who serves on the design team for the council’s ongoing strategic planning process, says he is humbled by that role and believes he brings an important perspective. Closer than most to a broad array of social issues confronting low-income residents.
Deering says crime is an issue that needs to be dealt with.
“I see it on a daily basis and how it’s affecting people’s lives,” he says.
According to Deering, many Barre residents are struggling with rising prices, concerned about heating their homes and confronting difficult decisions.
Deering says it’s not that Democrats don’t have solutions, but he worries there are too few moderating voices and, currently, too much power concentrated in one party.
Deering says he considers himself someone who will listen carefully, ask good questions, and attempt to broker compromise if he is elected.
“I just want positive change,” he says, suggesting he is concerned about protecting parents rights, fiscally conservative, and not sold on the need for an abortion-related amendment to the Vermont Constitution.
“We already have abortion rights,” he says. “We need to worry about everyday Vermonters having trouble filling up their gas tanks.”
Brian Judd
While repeated attempts to reach Brian Judd to talk about his candidacy were unsuccessful, he is a known commodity in the community where he was born and raised and has made headlines since he returned in 2019 after spending 25 years in California.
Judd was interviewed during his failed run for City Council last year and regularly updates his Facebook page with the same lengthy post explaining who he is and why he is running.
Judd explains he is a “conservative first and a Republican second” and he insists he is not a “Republican in name only.”
Those familiar with Judd’s campaign say the man who lost to Councilor Teddy Waszazak by 38 votes last year, and spent most of the next year challenging that election in court, is campaigning hard.
That is consistent with how Judd portrayed himself during the Ward 2 race against Waszazak.
“No one will ever say: ‘Brian Judd didn’t try,’” he said at the time. “I might not win, but no one is going to outwork me.”
Judd, who grew up in Barre, served for five years in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Spaulding High School before being honorably discharged in 1983. He spent several years as an ocean lifeguard in Massachusetts and Florida before returning to Vermont for four years in 1990.
During that period, Judd indicates in his Facebook post that he acknowledged and overcame an alcohol abuse issue before moving to California in 1994 to pursue a career in acting.
Judd joined the Screen Actors Guild and did background work in commercials, soap operas, television shows and movies. He also worked as a painter and a carpenter and went back to school, receiving a couple of associate’s degrees.
In 2019 Judd returned to Barre, where he joined the American Legion Post #10 and was elected to serve on its executive committee.
Judd hasn’t been elected to anything since, but has shifted his sights from a seat on the city council to one representing Barre in the State House.
Based on his Facebook post, Judd sounds like he’s still running for local office.
“I will never vote ‘yes’ to raise taxes or create new taxes for Barre City,” he writes. “I will do everything in my power to keep Barre City government from expanding.
It isn’t clear how Judd could influence those local taxing and spending decisions if he is elected one of Barre’s two lawmakers, but it is clear he won’t support more taxes and believes taxes should be spent on “streets, sidewalks and bridges.”
Judd describes himself as a fan of “peace and prosperity,” and suggests “law and order” is the only way to achieve it.
While Judd makes the case for more police officers and school resource officers in Barre, those are local decisions he can’t influence if elected to the Legislature.
In addition to the protracted legal battle over an election he finally confirmed he lost last week, Judd has sparred with the city council over the display of a large flag and publicly called out a school board member for failing to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.
Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly says the reason he is running for the right to represent Barre and Montpelier can be summed up in one word: “balance.”
It is something a Democrat-heavy Legislature is lacking, and if Kelly were to win next month and again in November, he said he believes it would be a step in the right direction.
“Right now the agenda is being set by one party,” he says. “There should be more balance in Montpelier.”
From where Kelly sits, it is clear that there isn’t. Which, he says, is why universal mail-in voting will now be a permanent feature of general elections in Vermont and voters will be asked in November to approve a vaguely worded constitutional amendment pitched as a safeguard to “personal reproductive autonomy.”
Kelly, a veteran prosecutor who was twice elected Washington County state’s attorney, said he doesn’t believe either is necessary.
“I’m concerned about the fact that we have an ‘election season’ instead of an election day,’” he says.
Kelly says he has no problem with the practice of absentee voting, which he frequently used during his time in the military, but believed automatically mailing ballots to those whose names appear on bloated voting rolls creates a situation that is “ripe for fraud.”
“I don’t think it’s asking too much to have people go to the polls,” he says, noting those who want, or need to vote early can request absentee ballots.
As for the constitutional amendment, commonly referred to as “Prop 5,” Kelly says he doesn’t see the need and worries that the loose language is at best redundant and at worst open to judicial interpretation.
The proposal, Kelly says, doesn’t use the word “abortion” though proponents say that is what it’s about. If it did, he would point to existing state law, which places no restrictions on abortions in Vermont. The fact that it doesn’t, he said gives him cause for pause.
“In the ‘gender fluid’ age we’re in who knows where such an amendment might lead and what taxpayers could be asked to pay for?” he said of a constitutional amendment that would be open to judicial interpretation.
Whether he is elected or not, Kelly said he hopes the amendment is rejected. He can be seen often protesting outside the Planned Parenthood facility in Barre.
“I just don’t think it’s necessary,” he says.
In Kelly’s opinion, both ideas are the product of a legislative branch that has tipped too far to one side.
“I see these things happening and I’m saying: ‘What the heck is going on?’” he says, urging those asking themselves similar questions to vote for him.
Kelly says Vermonters dodged a bullet when legislation establishing a “Clean Heat Standard” didn’t pass this session, but predicted it would be back creating an “affordability issue” for many.
Kelly, 68, isn’t new to politics or Barre.
Born in Watertown, New York, Kelly’s parents moved to Barre when he was in sixth grade, and his now 99-year-old mother still lives in Barre.
A graduate of the former Marion High School in Barre, Kelly graduated from Norwich University in 1976 and spent several years in the U.S. Army. He received his law degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1984.
A long-time deputy state’s attorney, Kelly was first elected Washington County state’s attorney in 2006 and re-elected in 2010. He lost his bid for a third term, though he carried Barre in 2014 and subsequently worked as a deputy state’s attorney in Lamoille County.
Kelly was dismissed last year after refusing to comply with the testing and masking protocol required for those not vaccinated for COVID-19.
