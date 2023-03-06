BURLINGTON — A Randolph woman accused of robbing a store in Northfield and breaking into multiple homes is now facing a federal charge for allegedly allowing her home to be used to distribute drugs.
Amanda L. Conant, 32, has been charged with a felony count of narcotic distribution by making available for use a place to store and distribute fentanyl and cocaine. If convicted, Conant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Feb. 27 and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on March 13.
She was ordered held pending trial and is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Detective Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit police executed a search warrant at a home on Colson Road in Northfield on Oct. 20. Inside the home, Tucker said police found four people: Conant, Raymond Rivera, Steven James Arnold and Jasmine Brown. She said investigators also found 272 grams of cocaine, 128 grams of fentanyl and another 93 bags of fentanyl that were ready for sale. The detective said the substances found at the home field tested positive.
She said police also found two handguns.
Rivera, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, has been charged with a felony count of knowingly possessing fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute. Arnold, 30, of Roxbury, is facing a felony count of delivering cocaine, while Brown, 19, of Northfield, is facing a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession.
Tucker said Conant reported Rivera had reached out to her on Facebook stating he wanted to come to Vermont to sell drugs. The detective said Rivera had been selling drugs in the area previously but went away for several months after a man he was working with was arrested for distributing drugs here.
Tucker said Conant reported she and Arnold, her boyfriend, worked to find Rivera a place to stay and found a place on Colson Road. She said Conant reported she started staying at that home and helped arrange Rivera’s stay there.
In Washington County criminal court in Barre, Conant pleaded not guilty last month to a felony count of assault and robbery. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted on that charge.
According to court records, Conant robbed the Convenience Plus on North Main Street in Northfield in November. Police said Conant knew the employee working at the store at the time and made off with $860. Police said the employee initially reported she didn’t know who robbed the store, but later admitted she knew Conant was going to conduct the robbery. Police said they later learned Conant had gotten the employee into using fentanyl.
Conant is facing charges in multiple other counties for other accused crimes.
In Orange County, she’s accused of stealing an ATV in Tunbridge after leading police on a chase. Police said the chase was part of an investigation where they learned Conant had broken into homes in Barnard and Roxbury and was storing stolen items at a home in Bethel.
