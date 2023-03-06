BURLINGTON — A Randolph woman accused of robbing a store in Northfield and breaking into multiple homes is now facing a federal charge for allegedly allowing her home to be used to distribute drugs.

Amanda L. Conant, 32, has been charged with a felony count of narcotic distribution by making available for use a place to store and distribute fentanyl and cocaine. If convicted, Conant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Feb. 27 and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on March 13.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.