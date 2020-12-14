CHELSEA – A Randolph woman is accused of stabbing her partner to death, though she told police she has no memory of it.
Victoria Griffin, 29, pleaded not guilty Monday in Windham County criminal court in Brattleboro to a felony count of second-degree murder. If convicted, Griffin faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 20 years. She was ordered held without bail at Chittenden County Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a stabbing was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Park Street in Randolph. Kinney said a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and found Griffin outside. He said she reported she had stabbed Concepcion Cruz, 44, multiple times with several knives because the knives kept breaking.
Kinney said the deputy went inside the home and found Cruz lying in a pool of blood. He said Cruz was taken to Gifford Medical Center and was pronounced dead at about 5:45 p.m.
The detective said when police interviewed Griffin she was speaking fast and appeared to understand what was happening and how serious the situation was.
She told police she wanted to walk to the store to get milk. Kinney said Griffin reported Cruz told her he wanted to go with her but he wanted to finish something first. She told Kinney Cruz was taking too long so she went alone and when she came back Cruz asked her whether she had bought beer for him.
Kinney said Griffin reported she told Cruz “no” and he became upset. They got into an altercation, according to court records, and at one point Griffin threw a container into the sink and Cruz thought she had thrown it at him.
Griffin told Kinney she used a cleaner in a spray bottle to clean the residence and during the altercation she had accidentally sprayed Cruz. Kinney said Griffin reported Cruz then started saying Griffin had “put her hands on” him and the altercation turned physical.
Kinney said Griffin reported Cruz pushed her up against some drawers and grabbed her by the neck. She told Kinney she hit Cruz in the face with her palm and he started bleeding from his mouth. Griffin reported Cruz then grabbed her and threw her into another room.
Kinney said Griffin reported she told Cruz to leave. He said she told investigators she had been in abusive relationships in the past and, though, he had never been physical with her before, she had warned Cruz if he ever abused her, she would kill him.
Griffin said she told Cruz he needed to leave or “he would get hurt” and she would kill him, according to court records. Kinney said she reported Cruz responded, “you’re not going to do it.”
Kinney said Griffin reported she then “blacked out” and when she came to she saw Cruz on the floor with his head resting against the refrigerator. Others in the home ran into the room asking Griffin what she had done, according to court records, and she saw she had two black, plastic handles from steak knives in her hand.
Kinney said Griffin reported she didn’t know how the knives got into her hand, but realized she must have stabbed Cruz.
The detective said Griffin told investigators she knew the stabbing wasn’t justified because they weren’t physically fighting at the time. He said she told investigators the incident felt like a “dream.”
Kinney said an examination of Cruz’s body showed he was stabbed three times, including once in the heart, which caused his death.
The detective said Griffin reported she has been diagnosed with manic depression, and she had been taking medication for it at the time of the stabbing. He said she reported she has been committed to multiple residential treatment facilities in the past, including in Vermont, Tennessee and Arkansas.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
