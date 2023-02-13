BARRE — A Randolph woman facing charges in multiple other counties is now accused of robbing a store in Northfield.
Amanda L. Conant, 32, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of assault and robbery. If convicted, Conant faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. She was ordered held on $20,000 bail and is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Detective Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit on Nov. 2 a robbery was reported at Convenience Plus on North Main Street. Tucker said police arrived at the store and found an employee who was shaking and crying.
She said the employee reported a female had entered the store with a bandana over her face and said, “Alright, give me the money.” The employee responded, “Don’t do this,” according to court records, and the female again demanded money.
Tucker said the employee reported it appeared the robber was trying to make her voice sound deeper than it was in an effort to sound like a male.
Tucker said she was later told by a witness that the female was Conant and she and the employee had planned the robbery together. The witness reported Conant and the employee had been friends for years and Conant had gotten the employee into using fentanyl.
Tucker said she spoke with the employee on Nov. 16 in an attempt to locate Conant because the witness reported Conant lived with the employee. She said the store employee reported she did not receive any money from the robbery, but she did lie to police about who robbed the store. The employee reported she knew the female was Conant, according to court records, and she knew that Conant was going to rob the store before it happened.
Tucker said Conant made off with $860 from the store.
The detective said Conant was picked up on several arrest warrants on Jan. 29. Tucker said she spoke with Conant about the robbery. She said Conant denied any wrongdoing but said she did know the store employee.
Conant is facing multiple criminal charges, including felonies, in multiple other counties in the state. The following is a partial list of her current charges.
In Orange County, she has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent.
In that case, police said an ATV was stolen from a garage in Tunbridge in May 2021. Police said after the ATV was stolen, multiple witnesses reported seeing Conant driving it.
Conant admitted to taking the ATV, according to court records. Police said she admitted she took the vehicle while she was running from police who were investigating burglaries she was involved in. Police said the ATV was later located at Conant’s home in Randolph.
In Windsor County, she has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling, grand larceny and possession of burglary tools, as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief.
In that case, police said in May 2021 a burglary was reported at a home in Barnard. Police said the owner of the home was away at the time and a neighbor reported a loud vehicle had been at the home.
Police arrived to discover an air compressor sitting in the middle of the driveway, according to court records. The home’s front door was unlocked, and police said inside they found burned food in pots and pans, as well as other dirty dishes. Police said it appeared the burglars had forced their way into the home from the back door because the door frame was broken and there were pry marks.
The homeowner reported all of the gasoline had been siphoned out of his snowmobiles and police found several empty gas containers on the home’s lawn, according to court records.
Police said they found a credit card at the home belonging to someone who had their Jeep stolen from their residence. Conant was suspected of being involved in that vehicle’s theft, according to court records.
Police were involved in a chase with a Jeep the day after investigating the burglary in Barnard. Police said Conant was believed to be in the vehicle at the time, as it was later abandoned and inside investigators found Conant’s driver’s license, as well as pry bars and axes.
This was the same chase where police said Conant later made off with the ATV in Tunbridge.
Inside the Jeep, police said they also found items stolen from the home in Barnard.
Police said Conant was arrested and provided information about other burglaries she had been involved in and where the items she had stolen could be found. Investigators said they found more items stolen from the Barnard home at a residence in Bethel.
In another Washington County case, Conant has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief, petit larceny and possession of stolen property.
In that case, police said a burglary was reported in Roxbury in May 2021. Police said the victim reported someone had broken into a camp and the home was in disarray.
Police said again they found dirty dishes and garbage at the home, including drug paraphernalia, so it appeared the burglars had been staying there for some time. A mattress was also moved from a bedroom to the main room of the home, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported multiple items had been stolen from the home, including a BB gun, a game camera, a kid’s compound bow and a pair of binoculars.
Inside the Jeep police said Conant had been using and subsequently abandoned, investigators found items belonging to the Roxbury home, according to court records, including the bow and binoculars. Police said the BB gun was found at the home in Bethel, where Conant had been storing stolen items.
