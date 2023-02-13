BARRE — A Randolph woman facing charges in multiple other counties is now accused of robbing a store in Northfield.

Amanda L. Conant, 32, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of assault and robbery. If convicted, Conant faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. She was ordered held on $20,000 bail and is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

