BARRE — A Randolph man is accused of forcing his way into a Barre home and attacking another man.

Jesse Eugene Lefebvre, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. If convicted, Lefebvre faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison. He was released on conditions.

