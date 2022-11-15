BARRE — A Randolph man is accused of forcing his way into a Barre home and attacking another man.
Jesse Eugene Lefebvre, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. If convicted, Lefebvre faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 11 a man called police to report he was just assaulted by Lefebvre. Gaylord said the victim reported Lefebvre pushed him against a wall, choked him and tried pushing him to the ground.
The victim reported Lefebvre had arrived to pick up a child at the home, according to court records. Gaylord said the victim reported a short time later, Lefebvre came back, let himself into the home without permission and started yelling at the victim, accusing him of assaulting the child.
Gaylord said the victim denied putting his hands on the child.
The victim reported Lefebvre told him he wanted to fight outside, so the victim followed him to the doorway, but shut the door once Lefebvre exited, according to court records. Gaylord said the victim reported Lefebvre then pushed his way back into the home, pushed the victim up against a wall and started choking him. He said the victim reported the pair scuffled for a few more minutes before Lefebvre left in a vehicle.
Gaylord said the victim had red scrapes and a cut on side of his neck.
He said the victim reported Lefebvre typically does not enter the home when picking up the child. The victim reported Lefebvre was not invited inside the home when the assault took place, according to court records.
