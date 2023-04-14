Ralph Jean-Marie

Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie, 38, went missing in April 2020. Police suspect foul play in his disappearance.

BARRE — It’s been three years since Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie went missing in Barre and while the case hasn’t fallen off of law enforcement’s radar, they say they aren’t any closer to finding him.

Jean-Marie was last seen on April 13, 2020, reportedly walking away from his room at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street in Barre. His disappearance wasn’t reported until April 15, 2020, about 60 hours later. He was 38 years old at the time.

