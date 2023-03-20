EAST MONTPELIER — Could the Washington Central School Board turn a common cheer for athletic teams representing U-32 Middle and High School — “Go Raiders!”— into a rebranding directive that would change the team name in response to a recent complaint?
The complaint is real, and while the organizations that made it haven’t yet requested a hearing before the board, Superintendent Meagan Roy told members last week they may have to decide the fate of U-32’s “Raiders.”
The “Raiders” was one of several objectionable team names and mascots flagged in a complaint the Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina, a nonprofit group that supports Indigenous culture and teachings, filed with Education Secretary Dan French.
Since then, Flor Diaz-Smith, chair of the Washington Central board, has asked both groups to let a student-led review that was started last year play out before requesting a hearing with the board.
Roy confirmed no request has been received, and briefly updated board members on a process that started even before they adopted the district’s new “nondiscriminatory mascots and school branding policy” last December. Among other things, the policy establishes a mechanism for filing complaints about potentially discriminatory team names and mascots and requires a review of school branding.
In Washington Central, Roy said she is working on that review with a small group of student volunteers, U-32 Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate and Shelley Vermilya, the district’s equity scholar in residence.
Roy said the effort will soon pivot from research project to student outreach initiative before a formal report is made to the board later this spring.
If the district receives a formal request for a hearing under the policy, Roy said, that April-May time-frame may need to be pushed up and the review process expedited. For now, she said, students are preparing to explore the historical roots of the “Raiders” name at U-32 — a union high school founded by progressive educators in the immediate aftermath of the civil rights movement.
U-32, which serves grades 7-12 in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, opened in 1971, and there is no hint the Raiders name was inspired by Indigenous stereotypes.
The same couldn’t be said for Rutland High School, where the “Red Raiders” became the “Raiders,” but still sparked a bitter battle over the roots of the roots of the name and its associated emblems. The “Raiders”-to-“Ravens”-to-“Raiders” debate spanned three years and ended in January when the school board settled on just plain “Rutland.”
While Rutland’s “Raiders” rolled with an arrowhead emblem, U-32 imagery was most recently a knight, though that has since been scrapped in favor of “U-32” – a school name that can be traced to the fact when it opened it was designated by the state as “Union School District #32.”
According to Roy, the mix of middle and high school volunteers has been tasked with determining where the “Raiders” name came from and to consider what they think about it now, while reaching out to the student council to determine how to best solicit input from the broader student body.
It’s too early in that process to know what will come of it and, while Roy noted the students are doing the early legwork, the board ultimately will have to decide how to handle the complaint. That, she hinted, in her report to the board, has the potential to be controversial.
“We understand that the issue of mascots can be deeply personal to current and past students, families and community members,” Roy wrote, adding: “Our goal is that, through this process, we can model grace, thoughtfulness, inquiry and openness – and calling in when we have questions rather than calling out.”
