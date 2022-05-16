WASHINGTON — One central Vermont resident was ordered released from prison, while another will remain behind bars for the time being as part of a federal gun and drug trafficking investigation, a magistrate ruled on Monday.
Meanwhile one of two wanted out-of-state drug-dealing suspects in the case surrendered at the federal courthouse in Burlington on Monday and is due for a hearing.
Nicole “Nikki” LeClair, 34, and Christopher Emmons, 51, both of Washington, who were arrested at their homes on Friday, appeared for brief virtual hearings in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Monday for motions that both be detained.
LeClair, who is held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, is facing charges of distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl in Orange County in March and April.
Her lawyer, Natsha Sem, of Burlington, agreed to detention for the time being, but said she likely would return to court with a proposed release plan for her client.
Investigators seized 170 bags of fentanyl, 5 grams of crack cocaine and a 9x19 semiautomatic pistol from LeClair’s home at 7 Linneau Lane during a court-ordered search, records show.
LeClair was out on conditions on state drug charges in both Washington and Orange counties, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.
Emmons is charged with allowing his home at 2409 Vermont 110 to be used by out-of-state drug dealers to distribute cocaine and fentanyl during March and April, records show.
Defense lawyer Mark Oettinger argued that Emmons could return home and not be a danger to the community nor a risk to flee. He said court records show he was present for one of three drug sales made by an out-of-state dealer in March and April.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed. He noted it was unclear from prosecutors about who owned the 14 firearms seized at the Emmons residence, and whether they were handguns or long-armed weapons. One weapon was identified as a sawed-off shotgun, but ownership was unknown.
Emmons was listed as a convicted felon in court papers, but Oettinger noted it was for a third offense of driving while under the influence in 2001.
He noted his client had recovered his driver’s license by working with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles. He had worked for about 20 years as a foreman at a Barre concrete business until giving up the job last year.
Investigators also seized 400 bags of fentanyl and 28 grams of crack cocaine at the Emmons trailer, but Oettinger indicated, like the guns, there was no indication he owned them.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Gilman said he was concerned that Emmons was a self-admitted user of cocaine.
The ATF had said in court papers they were looking for Justin “T.J.” Llano and Glendon “B” Parrish-Campbell. Both are believed to be about 22 years-old and were from the Springfield, Massachusetts, area at one point.
Llano surrendered at the courthouse on Elmwood Avenue on Monday after learning about the arrest warrant.
Llano and Parrish-Campbell are both charged with knowingly and intentionally distributing both fentanyl and cocaine during March and April in Orange County, the criminal complaint from ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said.
Doyle told Emmons, who was jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, he would have a probable cause hearing on June 3 unless he is indicted by a federal grand jury in the interim.
No date was set for LeClair because she remains detained.
Parrish-Campbell was among four suspects spotted near Emmons residence in Washington as part of the ongoing investigation, the ATF reported.
The suspects were all wearing body armor during a drug sale on April 17 and Parrish-Campbell and a second suspect carried firearms, Brimo stated in court papers.
In a detention motion for Llano, the government includes photos of him wearing body armor during one of the drug sales.
The execution of the search warrants about 4 a.m. Friday included tactical teams, also known as SWAT, from the ATF and Vermont State Police
The investigation was led by the ATF and the Vermont Drug Task Force. Assisting were U.S. Homeland Security, the FBI, state, Barre and Montpelier police.
