CASTLETON — Stickers promoting a nationally recognized white supremacist group were found in various locations on the Castleton University campus this week.
In an email to the CU community Thursday morning, university President Thomas Mauhs-Pugh stated that stickers — which included the logo and website address of the white nationalist group Patriot Front and the words “Reclaim America” — had been discovered on campus.
CU spokesperson James Lambert said in an email to the Herald on Friday that students first reported the stickers to school officials late Wednesday night.
Facilities and public safety staff subsequently found and removed a total of six stickers as of Friday morning, according to Lambert. The stickers were adhered primarily to light posts around campus.
Lambert stated the Castleton Police Department is currently investigating the matter.
He added that he has learned stickers from Patriot Front have turned up on other college campuses around the state in recent years but this was the first time he was aware of such stickers appearing at CU.
However, this isn’t the first time racist materials have appeared on the CU campus.
In 2018, anti-semitic flyers were discovered in the university library. The flyers were patterned after Confederate currency, but featured a Star of David and text referring to the need to be “born again” in order to be “saved.” At the time, similar flyers also were found in the Rutland Free Library, as well as other libraries around the state.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that promotes the formation of a “white ethnostate.” The group, which is an offshoot of the neo-Nazi group Vanguard America, formed in the wake of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Patriot Front’s favored modes of activism include “anonymously posting flyers, dropping banners off buildings or overpasses or performing miscellaneous acts of public service.”
Mauhs-Pugh emphasized that CU “rejects any ideology based in racism and that promotes the oppression of others.”
“As an institution of learning, we welcome the investigation of facts and the use of reason to better understand ourselves and our world,” he wrote. “We do not welcome or condone the distortion of history and reject the propagation of hate and fear designed to intimidate us, our neighbors, friends, family members, and community. America’s greatness lies in its diversity, not in the twisted logic of white supremacy.”
On Friday, the CU chapter of the NAACP released a statement condemning the stickers and groups that “support hate, violence, and white supremacy.”
“Such groups, and the implicit support of such groups, signals to BIPOC students that they are not wanted in our community and that they are not safe,” it read.
The statement urged the school administration “to commit resources to addressing the problem of structural racism.”
“We invite staff, faculty, and students to imagine how they would feel if they were targeted by a hostile group on campus, and ask them to stand with us as they would want us to stand with them.”
Tajae Edwards, president of CU’s NAACP chapter, said the incident needs to be meaningfully addressed.
“A lot of these issues, if they're swept under the rug consistently, they will continue to happen if there's nothing really being done to condemn it rather than just simply saying that ‘we condemn it’ through email,” he said. “What are the actions being taken to really condemn it?”
Edwards said students of color are feeling unsafe and some already have been talking about leaving campus if the issue is not properly addressed.
“I fear that if this situation, or the conversation regarding a situation dies down, then the administration won't step up to the plate like they need to to eradicate the issue,” he said.
Keyon Morgan, the chapter’s secretary, called the situation “heartbreaking,” noting it demonstrated the importance of having an NAACP chapter on campus.
She said the incident was traumatizing for students of color and further isolated them.
“We are literally so scared, because we don't know what this means. And after we've worked so hard to really feel like we matter, feel like we have a place in this community, it's like all of that hard work is down the drain,” she said.
Morgan said that while it was important to highlight the incident, she wasn’t looking for pity; rather, she framed it as an opportunity to “stand up for justice and what is right.”
She also expressed gratitude for how quickly the administration responded but echoed Edwards in calling for concrete actions that would better to support people of color on campus.
“This is how we live. This is real, and we're not making this up,” she said. “It just further shows another example of what we have to endure, and how hard it is to endure this.”
