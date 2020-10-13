CASTLETON — A series of emails using racist and offensive language directed at a Black student drew swift action from Castleton University administrators over the weekend.
The emails, sent to the student Friday morning, were in response to a campus-wide email the student sent out inviting the community to a ceremony for the raising of the Black Lives Matter flag that occurred on campus Sunday.
The student who was the recipient of the emails asked to remain anonymous out of concern for their personal safety.
“Honestly, it wasn’t surprising at all. I expected the backlash sending that email out,” the recipient of the emails said.
The first email, sent to the recipient by another CU student, called the act of raising a BLM flag “disgusting,” claiming the organization “killed a cop” and has “destroyed this country.”
“You’re a delusional f--king idiot,” they continued. “This is a university built on the backs of men and women who fought for this country, and Black Lives Matter is destroying it. Maybe it would’ve been better if we picked her (sic) own cotton. Then we wouldn’t have stupid f--ks like you (sic)”
The recipient said they chose to respond to the email because they found the wording confusing.
“I just said a couple words to (them) to just try to keep it as polite and respectful as possible because I’m not really in the mood for stirring anything up — just wanted to have a civil conversation with (them),” the recipient said Tuesday.
In their reply to the sender, they wrote:
“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Just speak with a bit more sense next time. ?Picked her own cotton?? ?Stupid f--ks like me?, you mean ones who have signed contracts to serve this country upon graduation? Or maybe you mean people who were given nothing growing up and made something out their lives? Hmu (Hit me up) when you have something more professional to discuss.”
The sender replied:
“It’s messed up….. they killed a father and mother. And you expect me to support black lives? Yeah? They threw rocks at my father in Burlington. Shut up. ‘Professional’ lol the last thing you are is professional if support that type of crap. And yeah we should have pick (sic) our own Cotten (sic) it would have solved a lot of problems.”
The recipient said they stopped after that because they didn’t feel like “entertaining” them.
That evening the sender replied a final time, writing, “Oh what no reply to that??? That’s right p--sy”
The recipient said they informed the school officials about the emails on Friday.
They also shared the sender’s initial email with friends who, in turn, shared it on social media.
“It’s one thing to object to something, and it’s another thing to insult somebody else for their opinions,” the recipient said.
They said that while they have experienced racism in the past, at Castleton and other schools they have attended, this is the first time it’s been documented.
“You try to report it to the school, and you don’t have any tangible facts or evidence so they can’t really do much about it,” they said.
On Tuesday, CU President Jonathan Spiro condemned the emails.
“The email was pretty vile and sickened a lot of people on campus,” he said. “We condemn it. We condemn those thoughts. We condemn the way they were expressed. And we took it very seriously.”
Spiro said student privacy laws prevented him from disclosing what disciplinary actions had been taken with the sender of the emails. Neither could he comment on whether the student was still on campus.
“I think you can assume correctly that we dealt with it very swiftly, and certainly the immediate situation was resolved within hours,” he said.
Spiro acknowledged that he and other school officials knew that raising the BLM flag could become a “focal point” for people wanting to protest it.
“That’s OK. We’re an educational institution. It would be good for everyone to be able to air their views and for people who favor raising the flag to understand that there are segments of our community who strongly oppose raising that flag,” he said.
Spiro said he believes it’s important for both sides to understand that the exercise of free speech also extends to people with whom they disagree.
According to Spiro, Maya Kraus, CU’s newly appointed student of color advocate, has been available since Friday evening to counsel students who were upset by the incident.
Kraus was not immediately available Tuesday.
Victoria Angis, associate dean of students and chair of CU’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, expressed support for the recipient.
Regarding the sender, she noted that the Vermont State Colleges System has “some pretty strong policies and procedures to address discrimination.”
“We’re working on trying to figure out the best way to get to the student body to really talk about these issues,” Angis said.
The DEI committee is composed of faculty staff and students.
Angis said Kraus, who also sits on DEI’s diversity programming subcommittee, is able to use her new student of color advocate position to connect her with students who “suffer incidents” of harassment or want to talk about what it’s like to be a student of color on a majority white campus.
According to the U.S, Department of Education College Scorecard, CU’s student population is 82% White, 4% Black, 3% Hispanic, 3% two or more races, 3% nonresident alien and 1% Asian.
The effort to display the BLM flag on campus, which was proposed during summer, was driven by CU’s Student Government Association.
In the email the recipient sent inviting the school community to attend the BLM flag ceremony, they wrote, “This event builds on our effort to be a university that welcomes all people.”
Patrick Lucey, SGA president, called the email “uneducated” and “subjective” in its characterization of the BLM movement.
“It’s a sad reality that we live in to see things like this happen, especially in an educated community” he said. “We should be able to think for ourselves and educate ourselves. And that’s just not the right answer.”
Lucey said he has spoken with school officials, including Director of Student Activities Matthew Patry, on the matter.
“I, personally, think that if you’re going to make comments like that, that really show your true colors, you’re not welcome here. That’s my opinion.” he said.
Patry, who as adviser to the SGA, helped coordinate the flag effort and ceremony said he was “very disappointed” by the emails.
In discussing the dedication ceremony held on Sunday, he said more than 80 people showed up.
Aside from the emails, Patry said he has received no other information about students objecting to the flag being displayed.
“It seems like the students are very positive about the concept,” he said.
Patry said the SGA plans to raise a Pride flag next semester.
Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland County chapter of the NAACP, said she was “extremely worried for the student who was being targeted.”
However, she added, she was not surprised “given my own experiences and the experiences of other leaders of color in our area and around Vermont whenever we try to speak up and even just say something as simple as Black lives matter.”
Moore and her family have been the target of racial hostility in the town of Wallingford, including vandalism and harassment of her and her daughter. Last month, Moore sold her house and moved her family out of the town over concerns for their safety.
In 2018, Kiah Morris, who represented Bennington, ended her reelection bid to the House of Representatives as consequence of racial harassment.
“Even with all of our worry, we’re still very proud of the student and of Castleton University for taking this step, and look forward to working with them as they articulate and outline the plan to protect not just the student but all students of color on campus as they begin to more thoroughly and thoughtfully address systemic racism,” Moore said.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.