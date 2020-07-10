BURLINGTON – Ariel Quiros, who the government maintains was the ring leader of a major federal EB-5 investment fraud in the Northeast Kingdom, plans to withdraw his not guilty pleas, his new lawyer revealed Friday.
Defense attorney Neil G. Taylor made the surprise disclosure at the start of a U.S. District Court hearing in Burlington.
“We have been cooperating with the government and we anticipate disposing of his … case by plea in the immediate future,” Taylor told the court.
After the hearing he indicated details must still be worked out with prosecutors and Quiros wants to make explain “how the wheels came off” for the major development.
“He has been waiting to tell the story,” Taylor said about Quiros. “He wants to make amends.”
The terms of any possible plea bargain still need to be negotiated, according to Taylor, who took over as the main defense counsel for Quiros last month.
“We have been working pretty diligently with the government,” Taylor said. “We do not have an agreement.”
It was unclear when a signed agreement would be executed or when the court might set a date for a change of plea hearing.
The revelation by Taylor appeared to catch the other lawyers for the co-defendants off guard at the hearing.
The trial for Quiros, William Stenger and William Kelly is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021. It was set for Oct. 5, but got bumped earlier this year.
Quiros, who owned Jay Peak ski resort, pleaded not guilty in May 2019 to 12 felony charges, including 7 counts of wire fraud and 3 counts of false statements.
Burlington lawyer David Williams, co-defense lawyer for Stenger, said he wants to ensure Quiros gets sentenced before any trial is held for his client.
Stenger will want to have Quiros called as a trial witness if the prosecution doesn’t use him in its case, Williams said.
“We’d like the jury to hear what Mr. Quiros has to say,” said Williams, who is defending him along with Brooks McArthur.
Taylor, in the phone interview, said he would expect prosecutors would want his client to tell the full story when they present their case.
McArthur said after the hearing he believes if Quiros testifies truthfully, Stenger will be found not guilty.
Williams said if Quiros was unavailable a request to postpone the trial would be made.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said there should be enough time for the change of plea, a presentence report and a sentencing hearing before the trial.
The prosecution has predicted it would need 15 days to present its case. The defense believed it would need 4 to 6 days, but it is unclear what the change of plea might do to the trial length.
The indictment centers on the scheme to develop a biotech facility, AnC Bio in Newport, as part of a series of ventures the businessmen undertook under the federal EB-5 investor program.
Quiros, 64, of Key Biscayne, Fla. appeared at the hearing by video on Friday, but did not speak.
Stenger, 71, of Newport, the resort’s former president and CEO, has denied 10 criminal counts.
Kelly, 71, of Florida and an adviser to Quiros, has pleaded not guilty to 10 felony counts.
A fourth defendant, Jong Weon Choi, a South Korean businessman, remains at large. He is named in 10 criminal counts in the indictment. The government has said Choi, who operated AnC Bio in Korea, was a “hidden partner.”
The hearing on Friday was designed to give the prosecution and defense a chance to spar over how much specific information had to be disclosed before the trial.
As the hearing began, Taylor dropped the bombshell saying there were plans for disposing of the case “in the immediate future.”
Taylor then added he would become a “passive” on the motion, which had been filed by his predecessor, New York City lawyer Seth Levine, in February.
Before a hearing could be conducted, Levine petitioned in May to withdraw from the case. Crawford later found “that Mr. Quiros is significantly in arrears in paying his attorneys,” and granted the motion.
Williams then took the lead at the hearing asking for the “bill of particulars” for the case since the government has shared 2,900 potential exhibits.
“It should not be finding the Easter Egg out in the woods,” Williams stated.
He was soon joined by Kelly’s defense lawyer, Robert M. Goldstein of Boston, who noted they had more than 3 million pages of documents. He said the government could certainly give an idea of the documents it planned to rely on to try to prove the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf maintained prosecutors had provided sufficient information and it should not be pinned down now on what documents might be used several months down the road.
He said the documents are searchable and the prosecution has met with defense lawyers multiple times to discuss the case.
Crawford took the arguments under advisement. He said they would have another video conference in two weeks.
The government has said the fraud began about 2008.
The witness list includes U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, Rep. Peter Welch, former Vermont Governors Jim Douglas and Peter Shumlin.
They have been strong supporters of the EB-5 program that allowed non-citizens to obtained immigration papers in exchange for $500,000 investments in businesses and additional jobs.
