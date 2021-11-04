MONTPELIER — Could a Capital City resident who is not a U.S. citizen run for a seat on the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board, but not be permitted to vote for themselves, or the school budget?
Based on the plain language of Montpelier’s recently amended charter the answer to that question may be "yes" — a wrinkle that had City Clerk John Odum looking for a legal opinion hours after the School Board agreed Wednesday night to ask for one of its own.
Odum and the board aren’t on different pages, but they do have different questions. One is shared and both can be traced to a voter-approved charter change, which confers voting rights in municipal elections to Montpelier residents who are not U.S. citizens.
Approved by Montpelier voters in 2018, the charter change was blessed by lawmakers, who overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s veto, earlier this year. It has since been challenged in superior court by the state and national branches of the Republican Party.
The questions — both Odum’s and the board’s — assume that lawsuit, like one challenging a similar charter change in Winooski, will fail and, come Town Meeting Day “non-citizens” will be able to vote in municipal elections and run for local office in Montpelier.
That’s what the charter now states.
However, a lingering reference to a standalone school district, with boundaries that no longer mirror Montpelier’s, had Odum scratching his head.
The first sentence of the section isn’t problematic.
“At the annual meeting, Montpelier voters shall elect from among the city voters a mayor … a city clerk … a City Council member from each district … and other elective city officers,” it states.
Odum said that is consistent with the intent of the charter change, which provides non-citizen residents with a city-only right to vote and run for local offices.
The second sentence in Montpelier’s legislatively approved governing document is open to interpretation.
“At the annual meeting there shall be elected from among the city voters members of the Board of School Directors of the Montpelier-Roxbury Unified Union School District as provided in the June 20, 2017, Articles of Agreement between the City of Montpelier and the Roxbury Town School District,” it states.
That implies any Montpelier “voter” can run for a seat on the school board but, at least for now, the definition of a “voter” is different in the city than it is in the two-town school district where unless something changes, non-citizens won’t be eligible for a school board seat.
Odum, who suggested the school board explore the possibility of permitting non-citizen voting, said that goes beyond what the charter change envisioned.
The change contemplated creating a supplemental checklist of non-citizen voters to ensure they are only provided ballots containing the names of city candidates and city questions.
“The school district would be a completely separate question,” Odum said. “They are not a municipality. They are clearly an administrative district of the state.
“A school district vote is not the same as a municipal vote, or a state-level vote, or a federal-level vote,” he added, suggesting “administrative procedures” rather than “regular voting laws” may provide the board the discretion it would need to allow non-citizens to vote.
The school board chair told board members that Odum suggested they explore the idea, which — if legal — would broaden non-citizen voting rights to the school district.
The proposal was greeted with a mix of enthusiasm and questions Wednesday night — the latter having to do with Roxbury, which doesn’t have a charter and non-citizens can’t vote.
That isn’t a problem in Winooski, where the boundaries of the municipality and its school district are identical and their voters are the same.
Board members agreed to ask the district’s lawyer, Pietro Lynn, for advice before deciding how to proceed, and none expressed serious objections to the idea if there are no legal obstacles.
“I’m 100% supportive,” said School Director Andrew Stein.
The district’s voter-approved articles of agreement represent a potential speed bump, because they specify: “the vote on the annual budget, school board members, and public questions shall be conducted by Australian ballot pursuant to 17 VSA Chapter 55.”
That’s the chapter of state law that governs “local elections” and with respect to “qualification and registration of voters” cites the standards established in Chapter 43, which states: “Any person may register to vote in the town of his or her residence in any election held in a political subdivision of this state in which he or she resides who, on election day: 1) is a citizen of the United States; 2) is a resident of the State of Vermont; 3) has taken the voters oath; and 4) is 18 years of age or more.”
Though its legality has been challenged, the Montpelier charter change enables the city to sidestep the citizenship requirement for purely municipal purposes in what the governor complained was a “piecemeal approach” to establishing voter qualifications at the time of his veto.
The way things stand, a non-citizen resident of Montpelier will be able to vote on the municipal budget and in municipal elections, but not the school budget or school elections in March.
Running for city offices — from mayor, to city councilor, to city clerk — are a definite possibility to residents who aren’t U.S. citizens, but after conducting some preliminary research on Thursday, Odum said running for school board is considerably less clear based on the charter language.
Based on at least one “informal” legal opinion, Odum said the answer was probably not.
Though the charter states seats on the union school board would be elected from “among city voters,” the opinion he was able to obtain suggested “that ‘city voters’ would apply to eligible voters of the eligible school voters that reside within the city.” That would exclude those who aren’t U.S. citizens — a threshold determination Odum said “still could be argued in court.”
It isn’t clear whether altering the school district’s articles of agreement would solve the problem, but the Secretary of State’s office advised that likely would require approval by the citizen voters in Montpelier and Roxbury and the blessing of the state Board of Education.
Assuming that is the case, Montpelier could return to having one ballot for municipal and school elections, though Roxbury would potentially need two ballots, instead of the one it typically uses on Town Meeting Day.
