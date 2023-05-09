WATERBURY — Last year at the Waterbury Public Library, Youth Services Librarian Cynthia Ryle started noticing more and more young people coming in and asking for books with queer characters.

In an art club the library hosted, teen participants would show up with rainbow pins, Ryle recalled. So in February 2022, she offered a “book tasting,” picking a few titles with LGBTQ characters and plot lines that the young readers selected. From there, seeing the interest, Ryle grew the tasting into a full-course monthly book club called Queer Reads. Since the first events, the number of attendees has grown from three to 12 each month. “These kids clearly have a need to connect,” Ryle said.

