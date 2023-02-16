Babin
Jaime Babin is the new owner of Quality Market in Barre City.

 Photo by Peter Cobb

BARRE — According to Jaime Babin, the new owner of Quality Market on Washington Street, a full-service grocery store in Barre City, the key to success is customer service.

She should know: She already owns the Graniteville General Store and has seen sales at that store increase significantly since she bought it in May 2021.

