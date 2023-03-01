BARRE — Storm-delayed negotiations with unionized members of the city’s public works department are City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro’s signature away from being officially over.
Barring any substantive changes needed as a result of a “line-by-line” review designed to catch grammatical and spelling errors, Storellicastro will execute the pact that will boost employee wages by more than 15% during the next three years, while requiring them to pay a little bit more for their health insurance benefits.
Briefed on the details of the proposed settlement during a meeting-ending executive session last week, city councilors agreed they didn’t need to go back behind closed doors to receive the same recap Tuesday night.
Acting on the motion of Thomas Lauzon, councilors — three of whom could be ousted by voters next week — unanimously authorized Storellicastro to sign the contract on the city’s behalf.
That likely will happen before the potentially reconfigured council meets again on March 14 and ratifies its approval of the contract, which wasn’t a warned agenda item Tuesday night.
The second vote will be a procedural formality and Storellicastro said the contract, which will replace an agreement that lapsed at the end of December, is essentially a done deal.
According to Storellicastro, it might have been done sooner, but for a couple of winter storms the shorthanded public works department had to deal with.
“If we’d had better weather, we might have been done last month,” he said.
The contract covers a department, which when fully staffed includes 30 employees, whose jobs range from maintaining city equipment, streets, sidewalks and subsurface utilities to operating the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants. The bargaining unit, which is represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, also includes the cemetery foreperson.
Storellicastro publicly thanked the local union, which has already ratified the contract, for what he characterized as a “productive and successful” round of negotiations.
“It was clear from early in the process that we shared many goals in reaching a fair contract for Barre City taxpayers and our employees,” he said. “This contract will set competitive yet affordable wages and allows the city to recruit and retain employees as we undertake a renewed focus on infrastructure improvements to our streets, water and wastewater systems.
“It’s a ‘win-win’ for our residents who deserve responsive service and reliable services, and our hard-working ... employees that do challenging work in difficult conditions,” he added.
Russell Tucker, foreman of the streets department, and chair of the local bargaining unit, agreed.
“This is a fair contract that was widely supported by our union members,” he said. “It will benefit city residents and employees over the term of the contract.”
The contract that compares favorably to the now-lapsed agreement that was ratified three years ago and expired two months ago. That contract boosted wages by a combined 9.25% over three years, introduced a 25-step salary schedule, and eliminated a “longevity” benefit.
Storellicastro said the newly negotiated contract calls for three annual 5% cost of living adjustments, including one that will be paid retroactive to Jan. 1.
Given the current labor market, inflationary pressures and the city’s interest in retaining and recruiting employees who provide essential services, Storellicastro said the increases were warranted.
“Competitiveness was a big part of this contract, and it was something that both sides were trying to address,” he said, stressing the importance of keeping pace with what surrounding communities are paying for comparable employees.
According to Storellicastro, the contract also tweaks the salary schedule that was introduced during the last round of negotiations and provided a mid-year wage adjustment — 8 cents an hour — to eligible employees. The change doesn’t affect the first five steps of the salary schedule but boosts the hourly increase from 8 cents to 10 cents for the remaining 15 steps.
Unlike the cost-of-living adjustments, which will be made at the start of the contract year — Jan. 1 — the step increases will be awarded July 1.
The contract also calls for a one-time payment to existing employees that will be equal to 1.5% of their gross salary for fiscal year 2022. The payment, which was described by Storellicastro as an “inflation stipend,” was a nod to the fact that inflation far exceeded pay raises that were negotiated just before the pandemic.
Storellicastro said another adjustment that was driven by what other communities pay for comparable services, involves on-call pay for operators of the city’s water filtration and wastewater treatment plant. Under the terms of the old contract, operators who were on call were paid $17 a day. The new contract bumps that to $28 a day.
Though there are no comparable payments for streets, water and sewer distribution staff, Storellicastro said contract includes operational commitments regarding standby assignments in each of those areas.
“That was a big one for us,” he said, noting it ensures swift response to everything from winter storms to water main breaks.
While employees will be paid more under the contract, they will also pay more for their health insurance.
Under the now-expired contract, public works employees contributed 5% of the premium cost for Blue Cross Blue Shield’s “Gold CDHP Plan” and 15% of the cost of the “Platinum Plan.” During the contract year that started Jan. 1 they will pay an additional 1.5% of the premiums for either plan and an additional 2% for the contract year that will start Jan. 1, 2024. Their contributions will be capped at 8.5% for the gold-rated plan and 18.5% for the pricier platinum version for the duration of the contract in the third and final year of a contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2025.
Though the trigger dates are different, the health insurance change mimics language previously negotiated with unionized members of the city’s police, fire and ambulance departments.
Unionized members of the police department are months away from entering the final year of a contract that runs through June 30, 2024, while firefighters are nearing the mid-point of a four-year contract that is set to expire on June 30, 2026.
The only other municipal labor union — one that represents clerical and custodial staff — is currently without a contract.
Though negotiations started before Storellicastro was hired last year, the contract with clerical and custodial staff expired on June 30, 2022, and remains the subject of active negotiations nine months later.
“We still have meetings on the calendar,” Storellicastro said, suggesting it was premature to discuss enlisting the assistance of a mediator.
