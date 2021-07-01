MONTPELIER — Lifeguards may have their opportunities, but the first official “save” at the municipal swimming pool this summer goes to the public works crew that prevented Tuesday’s planned opening from sliding deeper into July.
“They saved the day,” Recreation Director Arne McMullen said of a crew that on Thursday isolated and was in the process of repairing a leak in a subsurface pipe that is part of the pool’s filtration system.
McMullen said the crew’s rapid response and its ability to mobilize machinery needed to expose the pipe expedited a repair and kept Tuesday’s target date for opening on track.
“They’re in the middle of repairing it right now,” he said. “We know where the problem is, and we’re trying to get it repaired.”
That is very good news for Capital City swimmers because, barring some unexpected development, the pool that likely would have drawn a crowd as temperatures soared this week is days away from being ready.
The pool, which typically opens in mid-June, was closed because of the pandemic last year and McMullen briefly flirted with keeping it closed this summer as result of a mix of concerns that ranged from staffing and maintenance to potential conflicts with the certified child care program the city operates at that location.
Pandemic-related restrictions, which have since been lifted, were loosening at the time, and city councilors agreed a slightly shorter summer swim season at the pool was better than no swim season at all.
The council’s decision triggered a chain of events that, McMullen said, hit a snag after the pool was filled, and it was time to fire up the filter.
According to McMullen, a leak that allowed air to infiltrate what should be a sealed pipe was the problem and delayed starting the filters, which have to run for a few days before the pool is open for public use.
Assuming the leak is fixed Thursday and the filters run without interruption through the extended holiday weekend, the pool will open as planned on Tuesday.
That’s the date the rest of Montpelier’s municipal buildings — from City Hall and the police station to the Barre Street building that houses McMullen’s office and the Montpelier Senior Activity Center — will return to normal operations for the first time in 15 months. Public access to those and other municipal facilities has been significantly limited or restricted during the pandemic.
McMullen said the welcome helping hand from a sister city department prevented the pool from being an outlier in the reopening process.
“That would have been a lot of hand digging … if they (members of the public works crew) couldn’t have helped us,” he said. “They have the equipment. I don’t.”
With the city-run day camp already serving roughly 60 children a day, McMullen said he wouldn’t be surprised to see those numbers spike when the pool opens next week.
While staffing was a concern, and to some degree still is, McMullen said he has enough certified lifeguards to safely open the pool and is still looking to hire more.
Although the current staffing level isn’t optimal, McMullen said it won’t affect the pool’s hours, though it could require occasionally closing a portion of the pool depending on how many lifeguards are on duty.
The pool will be open for general swim from 1 to 4:15 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on weekends. Family swim will be Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The pool will also be open for season pass holders to swim laps from 7 to 8 a.m. on weekdays.
