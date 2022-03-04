BARRE — Almost lost in the wave of Town Meeting Day results this week was the fate of the $30,000 budget the board of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority almost didn’t request. It passed nearly five to one.
Despite the beginnings of buyer’s remorse expressed recently at city council meetings in both Barre and Montpelier, voters in the two communities overwhelmingly approved the authority’s latest funding request — its first in two years — by a combined vote of 2,623-551.
That’s a big “yes” for a board whose members viewed the funding request as a reminder the organization still exists and as a test of continued support some speculated it might fail.
It didn’t.
Not in Montpelier where the $30,000 ballot item was approved, 1,792-374, and not in Barre where it passed, 831-177.
The authority’s budget fared slightly better than the city’s did in Montpelier. The latter spending proposal was approved, 1,767-399, by Capital City voters on Tuesday.
The numbers were lower and the margin was wider in Barre where the municipal budget’s, 756-486, was dwarfed by the near five-to-one margin the authority’s nominal token spending request enjoyed. Some of that could be due to the fact that 234 more people took the time to actually vote on the city budget. However, even if you assumed all 234 of those votes were “no” votes, the authority’ budget would still have enjoyed broader support than the city’s and passed two-to-one in Barre.
That’s despite councilors expressing skepticism about the eight-year-old enterprise and Barre Fire Chief Doug Brent publicly — and repeatedly — suggesting it was a waste of money.
It isn’t a lot of money, and while the authority’s board debated how much — if anything — to ask for this year, the $30,000 members settled on will be paid for using a population-based cost-sharing formula that will need to be adjusted based on the results of the 2020 Census.
Growth in Montpelier and the loss of population in Barre makes the two-town enterprise more of a 50-50 proposition, though the now-dated census data, which was used to allocate costs since the authority was created has Barre picking up 53% of the tab — $15,900 this year, while Montpelier pays the remaining 47% — $14,100.
The board, which meets Thursday, hasn’t yet addressed that question and it isn’t clear a change can be made this year because the ballot language just approved in both communities specified the amounts each would be asked to pay.
The $30,000 request was a compromise. At least one board member — Kimberly Cheney — pushed for a larger amount, with an eye toward restoring an executive director’s position that had been eliminated. The board chair, Dona Bate was at least initially skeptical of asking for any money. She predicted push back from city council’s — including the one on which she serves in Montpelier.
The balance of the board settled on the $30,000 figure they agreed was enough to remind voters who weren’t asked for any money last year, that the organization still exists, while giving them the collective opportunity to signal whether it still should.
The board got an answer some members didn’t expect in lopsided fashion none predicted and will receive money to continue working toward upgrading emergency communications infrastructure in central Vermont.
