Public libraries across Vermont are primarily expecting to receive level funding or small increases to their budgets this Town Meeting Day; however, many library directors have said they will still just barely be getting by.
“This (funding) is problematic due to the rising cost of almost everything — from personnel expenses to digital content. Grants are helpful, but we really need structural, economic support. We can’t continue to do more with less,” Vermont Library Association President Kelly McCagg wrote in a text message.
Pittsford’s Maclure Library requested a roughly 7% budget increase this year, from $93,500 to an even $100,000. The select board ultimately approved a 6% increase to be voted on at Town Meeting Day.
While Library Director Shelly Williams said that she was pleased with the decision to increase the budget at all, Maclure will still have a tight budget in the coming year.
“Incrementally, everywhere our costs have gone up. Our printer (costs) went up, there’s a surcharge for fuel on a lot of our bills now, we have a courier that increased its cost, and books are more expensive. A large-print book is around $45. So, everything really has gone up just like it’s gone up in a household, but yet we are with the same budget we had in 2018,” Williams said, adding that if granted the increase, hours and personnel will remain as is, but that the library still may not be able to provide as much programming as she would like.
Alicia Malay, Pittsford’s select board chair, said that while the overall town budget is increasing by 3%, budgets are tight for everyone this year.
Malay added that while the town is incredibly supportive of the library, with inflation and the library being the town’s largest appropriation, a large budget increase is just not realistic.
“Everybody’s just trying to do the best they can with what we have, while also being conscious of what the taxpayers will then end up having to pay,” Malay said.
Rebecca Cook, director of the Poultney Public Library, said her library originally requested an increase of roughly 8.5% this year to accommodate the drastic increase in operating costs.
In response, the Poultney Select Board requested a cut of $7,464 to the proposed budget. Ultimately, the board approved the library’s second budget request, which cut about half of what the board initially asked.
Cook added that this year has been more difficult than recent years to make a case for a raise to the select board due to the other expenses the town must accommodate, including several deferred maintenance projects that have been hitting the municipal budget hard.
Cook said that the library will be able to make the proposed budget work if passed — which she is confident it will.
Since Vermont State University announced its transition to a digital library, Cook said she’s received a lot of positive affirmations from the community.
“A lot of folks are coming in to discuss the issue with us and just expressing gratitude that public libraries are not taking the all-digital stance,” Cook said. “A lot of people coming in and saying, ‘You’re not getting rid of your books, are you?’ There is definitely a lot of support and gratitude and appreciation for the local public libraries right now.”
Rutland Free Library — which is funded by Mendon, Tinmouth, Ira, Rutland Town and Rutland City — saw it its 5% increase request approved in each town, but not without some pushback.
When the budget request was first raised with the Rutland Town Select Board in October, Select Board Chair Don Chioffi suggested the large appropriation deserved more scrutiny from the board. Smathers said that the increase was absolutely necessary to keep the library from cutting hours.
“The most pressing need for Rutland Free is staffing,” Smathers said. “Something like 90% of the money we get from our towns goes to staffing and with inflation having caught up to us, we’re at a point now where if we had a significantly smaller budget, we would have to cut our hours to the public. We are right there. We just don’t have any fat in the budget at all.”
Though nothing ever came of Chioffi’s suggestion back in October to enter into a policy discussion on whether an outside limit should be set on any agency’s financial requests, Chioffi said he still believes voters may take issue with the library budget. The proposed budget will appear as a special appropriation on the town’s ballot.
“When people get in the booth there’s always some negative comment about any money that’s expended that goes outside of Rutland Town,” Chioffi said. “Even though it always passes overwhelmingly, that issue has had the most people that will vote no. And the reason is probably because of the cost.”
Angela Ogle, director of Culter Memorial Library in Plainfield, said she requested a budget increase of roughly 13% this year, from $40,000 to $45,000, that was approved to be put to voters on Town Meeting Day.
“Essentially, that (raise) is level funding, given our projections for inflation,” Ogle said. “Currently, the Cutler Library has many building repair needs, and unfortunately, there has been a lot of deferred maintenance over the years just due to not having budgetary funds for these items.”
The raise, according to Ogle, will be enough to cover the day-to-day operations of the library, but those big projects will have to continue to go unaddressed.
Plainfield Select Board Chair Jim Volz said that while there was a bit of concern about the raise among at least one of the other board members, they agreed that the library maintaining its hours and personnel is important to the town.
“My personal view about it is that in order for a town to be vibrant, you need things like the restaurant that we have in town, the Plainfield Co-op, the bookstore and all of that, along with the library, contributes to the town being a place that people want to live,” Volz said.
Vermont State Librarian Catherine Delneo said she has also noticed a trend in level funding or small increases to library budgets across the state as Town Meeting Day approaches, adding that many libraries will need to make some difficult decisions moving forward.
“Our public libraries are always trying to provide the most value to the public that they serve while keeping the costs as low as possible for everyone,” Delneo said. “(But) it costs more to provide the same service over time, so when we keep when we keep our budgets flat, there may be things that actually need to be cut.”
The Department of Libraries’ budget is also receiving a small increase this year — roughly 3% — which Delneo added “doesn’t even cover the costs of increased salaries and benefits costs.”
During this time of budgeting stress, Delneo said the Department of Libraries is doing its best to support Vermont libraries and their needs.
In addition to providing eBooks to public libraries through the Vermont Online Library and the Palace Project, Delneo said the Department of Libraries has two upcoming capital project grant funding opportunities that public libraries will be able to apply for.
Smathers said that while it can be incredibly difficult to cut an already modest budget, libraries are not new to functioning on tight funding.
“Anytime there’s an economic downturn, demand for (library) services goes up. And because it’s an economic downturn, there’s more pressure on municipal budgets. And so anytime there’s a downturn, nonprofits like libraries go through this process of, ‘Our expenses are way up. Demand is up. We’ve got more people signing up for library cards than we had for a very long time.’ People are coming to us in need,” Smathers said. “That’s just part of being a nonprofit.”
