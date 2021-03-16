BERLIN — The Berlin Conservation Commission met Monday night, though you would have to search to find any advance public notices of the session.
There appear to be only two, and if you were a member of the public — or the press — interested in attending the meeting at which the polarizing topic of whether to create a snowmobile trail through the town forest was discussed, neither was useful.
One is a fleeting reference in a cryptic agenda for the commission’s Wednesday night meeting — one that doesn’t indicate when that virtual session will start or how the public can attend.
That agenda, still posted on the town’s website on Tuesday, did indicate the commission intends to spend about 30 minutes Wednesday reviewing Monday’s meeting with the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST).
The problem?
There is no similarly posted agenda for Monday’s meeting and even if there was, it wouldn’t include crucial information.
The posted minutes for the commission’s Feb. 25 meeting — a 2 p.m. session for which a link is posted — is only marginally more informative, though it doesn’t come remotely close to meeting the requirements of Vermont’s Open Meeting Law.
“Next meeting: March 15, 2021 6:00 PM with VAST (ZOOM),” the minutes state.
The date, the time, and the online meeting platform are all flagged at the end of the Feb. 25 minutes. However, the link to Monday’s meeting isn’t and Town Administrator Vince Conti couldn’t provide it when asked Monday night.
“It’s something we’ve got to work on,” Conti said of providing requisite notice for public meetings.
The only links Conti could supply Monday night were to documents — one outlining membership on a steering committee that will be asked to help evaluate the trail proposal and the other detailing questions that were presumably asked of VAST during Monday’s commission meeting.
Conti said VAST provided the “invitation” to the meeting, but acknowledged the meeting was never warned and the link never posted.
Not counting Wednesday’s scheduled session, the Conservation Commission has met four times since Feb. 3 and Monday’s isn’t the only meeting for which an agenda was not posted. In fact, only one of the three other meetings — the one on Feb. 25 — was accompanied by a posted agenda, which, unlike the notice for Wednesday’s meeting, included information about how to attend.
That actually matters because two members of the public — both opposed to the proposed trail — did attend the Feb. 25 meeting according to the minutes and one of them — Winton Goodrich — was appointed to serve on a “steering committee,” still being formed, that will meet for the first time on March 24.
Posted minutes from the Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 meetings show the only member of the public was Phil Gentile, a long-time commission member and chairman at the time his appointment lapsed earlier this year. Gentile has since been reappointed to the commission.
During its warned meeting Monday night, the Select Board appointed two of its members — Flo Smith and David Sawyer — to join the steering committee after John Quinn III said it seemed stacked against a trail a majority of the Select Board has supported.
Four of the seven members identified by the commission — Goodrich, Ron Lyon, Peter Schober, and Trevor Whipple — have publicly expressed concerns about the proposed snowmobile trail. So according to its minutes, has the commission. The commission indicated at its meeting last September it isn’t interested in a change that would allow snowmobiles access to the town forest property on Irish Hill.
The commission serves at the pleasure of the Select Board and a majority of that board is interested in expanding recreational use of the town-owned forest to snowmobiles. The board has asked to commission to work with VAST to mitigate concerns that have been expressed and prepare draft revisions to the forest management plan that would accommodate the proposed snowmobile trail. The board-imposed deadline for that draft document is June 1.
The proposed change would have to be blessed by the Vermont Land Trust as part of a process that requires amending the current plan.
The Select Board’s push to see that happen and the Conservation Commission’s reluctance explain why the latter panel is meeting more frequently than the “third Thursday of every other month” starting in January. However, it doesn’t explain why those meetings — including the one set for Wednesday — haven’t been properly warned, and in some cases, appear not to have been warned at all.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
