MONTPELIER — If Montpelier’s largest mural is coming soon could super-sized clothespins be the Capital City’s next big thing?
Probably, though how many is a question members of the Public Arts Commission wrestled with and left unresolved during a Thursday night session that covered a lot of ground. There were updates, and in some cases action, on a lot of projects — one old, one new, one in the city’s immediate future and a couple a bit more down the road.
The clothespins fell squarely in the latter category, though members were more than a little intrigued by the suggestion they team up with Montpelier Alive to acquire some, if not all, of a sculpture — “Hammered, Welded and Sprung” — that was on display at the Kent’s Corner Historic Site in Calais until last fall and more recently at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
Inspired by Montpelier’s once-thriving clothespin industry, the sculpture was literally made in Montpelier and depicts three 8-foot-tall clothespins — a mix of white oak and steel — that are technically operable, awfully interesting to look at and for sale.
Commission member Bob Hannum said Flywheel Industrial Arts was initially asking $9,000 for the piece, which represents the collaborative efforts of welder-fabricator Ben Cheney; Jesse Cooper, who specializes in fine wood work; and blacksmith Chris Eaton. He said he briefly discussed the possibility of potentially splitting the cost with Montpelier Alive.
Hannum said there was shared interest, but the price was problematic and the idea was shelved, prompting Flywheel to suggest it would break up the set and sell the large clothespins for $3,000 each.
What to do?
Hannum, who told commissioners he’d spoken with Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive, suggested jointly acquiring one of the clothespins was definitely do-able, even as Chair Ward Joyce said a pair would be twice as nice.
“I’d like to get back to them and ask how they might do a ‘two-fer,’” he said. “I think this would be strong as a pair of these and maybe they (Flywheel Industrial Arts) can peddle their third one independently.”
Or not.
While Joyce was suggesting coupling the standing clothespin with one that is reclining, Commissioner Rob Hitzig was fretting about the idea of breaking up the set.
“It’s a stronger piece with all three,” he said, acknowledging $9,000 was a reach even if the commission was able to split the bill with Montpelier Alive.
Back to Joyce, who said the commission could shoot for two and look to the community in hopes of coming up with the money to secure the third.
“It might be the time that we actually test our ability to raise money for something,” he said.
Joyce said acquiring the piece, or at least pieces of the piece, made sense on a number of levels.
One of them is Montpelier’s claim to fame as home of the nation’s last manufacturer of wooden clothespins — a century-old business that produced its last clothespin nearly two decades ago.
The business, which got its start in 1909 as the National Spring Clip Co. in leased space where Sarducci’s restaurant now stands operated out of the since re-purposed 3-story building on Granite Street that was still operating as the National Clothespin Factory when it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
The sculpture was inspired by the over-sized sign of U.S. Clothespin Co., which opened in Montpelier in the late-1800s and closed in in the 1940s.
That the art celebrates the historic nature of the sculpture was an added bonus, according to Joyce.
“When we have three local artists who do work like this to prioritize their work getting purchased and located in town is a high goal,” he said.
No decisions were made, but members agreed to explore the acquisition of at least some — and perhaps all — of the sculpture, Hannum said, would be a quirky, historically relevant and low-maintenance addition to the city’s collection of public art.
“It’s very durable, pretty much maintenance free,” he said. “Kids can climb all over it.”
The commission briefly discussed where the piece might be placed. One suggestion was along the bike path in the vicinity of the building where National Clothespin Factory operated for most of its existence. The other was the city-owned patch of grass on Main Street where a wave of complaints recently prompted the City Council to remove a pergola-like gazebo it moved there late last year.
While the gazebo didn’t work in the eyes of many, a sculpture park might and could be relocated when and if the city decides to do something else with the property, which is right next to Shaw’s supermarket.
When it comes to public art one thing is certain, clothespins won’t be Montpelier’s next big thing given plans for a recently commissioned mural that will convert the bland side wall of Shaw’s into a colorful kaleidoscopic mural that is 15 feet tall and measures 110 feet from one end to the other.
The winning design for the mural, which will be painted this summer, was submitted by Wisconsin artist Mauricio Ramirez.
Commissioners were told all of the paperwork is now in place, and they are waiting for word on scheduling.
The soon-to-be mural will face a stretch of bike path and represents the commission’s major project this fiscal year.
There are other projects in the works. Another was added to the list Thursday night, and one was installed in the City Hall plaza last week.
The hut-like installation — “Red Oculus: our year of the preposterous” – will remain outside City Hall through the end of July.
Intended to be a 3D representation of the COVID-19 virus, the large steel dome framework is woven with looping yards of red surveyor’s tape — creating a space where people are encouraged to put a vintage tape recorder to good use, by sharing their thoughts.
Commissioners were told progress is being made on plans to paint murals on the concrete supports for the interstate bridges over Route 2 near Gateway Park and it was time to pull the plug on a commissioned installation that briefly lit the Langdon Street bridge, but hasn’t worked in years.
The commission agreed to decommission the failed project and develop a functional plan for lighting the bridge.
