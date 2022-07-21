MONTPELIER — The proposed repeal of a local ordinance prohibiting prostitution lurched forward this week, even as the city council pondered a suggestion they “step back” from their recent decision advocating the decriminalization of consensual sex work in Vermont.

After electronically thumbing through Robert’s Rules of Order, Councilor Jack McCullough concluded that reconsidering a recently passed motion urging lawmakers to decriminalize consensual sex work was out of order. The council’s parliamentarian suggested members could revisit the issue with an eye toward modifying the language of the motion approved last month when they discuss their legislative agenda later this year.

