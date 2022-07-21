MONTPELIER — The proposed repeal of a local ordinance prohibiting prostitution lurched forward this week, even as the city council pondered a suggestion they “step back” from their recent decision advocating the decriminalization of consensual sex work in Vermont.
After electronically thumbing through Robert’s Rules of Order, Councilor Jack McCullough concluded that reconsidering a recently passed motion urging lawmakers to decriminalize consensual sex work was out of order. The council’s parliamentarian suggested members could revisit the issue with an eye toward modifying the language of the motion approved last month when they discuss their legislative agenda later this year.
That sounded fine to Councilor Conor Casey, who raised the issue as the well-attended first reading of the ordinance repeal was winding down.
Casey, who is running for one of Montpelier’s two House seats, wondered whether the council may have spoken too soon on the subject.
“I could support taking a step back until we see the actual legislation,” he said.
That sounded fine to Councilor Cary Brown, who found herself in the awkward spot of voting last month against the motion that set the stage for the first of two readings on the proposed ordinance repeal.
Though Brown supports repealing the archaic language in the ordinance, and rejected Police Chief Brian Peete’s suggestion the council consider replacing it with language that mirror’s state law, she voted against the motion because it also suggested the city would advocate repealing the state law.
Brown said the “step back” floated by Casey would address her procedural concerns.
“I would prefer to see it go through a more deliberative process in order for us to decide the city is going to take that position,” she said.
Based on McCullough’s ruling, a decision on whether to alter what amounted to a policy decision by the council will wait until November.
Councilors, who last month listened to dueling views over whether to pursue the repeal of the city’s decades-old ordinance, only heard from one side Wednesday night. Those opposed to repealing the ordinance without replacing it, as Peete suggested, showed up. Those who favored a flat-out repeal did not.
Scribner Street resident Maurice Martineau had the first word.
Martineau, who came to talk about crosswalks before leaving the meeting early, weighed in before departing.
“I’m opposed to it,” he said of the proposed ordinance repeal that he said had family members in other states scratching their head.
“It’s getting embarrassing,” he said. “They don’t believe what we’re trying to do.”
Several others — many from Montpelier, a couple from nearby towns and a few from out of state — all spoke against removing the language without replacing it.
Aaron Clark was one of them.
Clark, who lives in Montpelier, suggested simply striking the existing ordinance instead of modifying offensive language was “a value statement” and would be cited by those who support repealing the state law.
Clark also wondered why that law isn’t being enforced in Montpelier.
Montpelier resident Diana Tierney said efforts to decriminalize consensual sex work was fraught with problems.
“I am worrying how we as a community are going to prevent vulnerable people from getting caught up with others who might take advantage of them?” she asked.
The questions and concerns kept coming, as residents from Barre Town and Williamstown chimed in, as did advocates from out of state.
Montpelier resident Ashley Strobridge said she was troubled by the proposed change.
“This is the first I’ve actually heard of this,” she said, suggesting she was swayed by those who expressed concern about the link between prostitution and sex trafficking.
“That’s scary to me,” she said.
Before it was over City Manager Bill Fraser sought to provide some clarity. Montpelier, he noted, is one of only two communities — Winooski is the other — with ordinances still on the books that address prostitution.
“It’s not like this (repealing the ordinance) would make Montpelier an outlier,” he said, adding that nothing that the council did, or could do, would change existing state law.
Councilors reiterated that point.
“Nothing we do here will legalize prostitution in Montpelier,” McCullough said.
The council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance repeal that was recommended by the Police Review Committee.
Peete, who urged the council to adopt different language last month, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
The second and final reading of the ordinance repeal is set for Aug. 24.
