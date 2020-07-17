BARRE — The Washington County state's attorney says he, like his Rutland counterpart, will likely have another prosecutor's office look into officer-involved shootings that take place in his county in the interest of transparency and to avoid a perceived or real conflict of interest.
State's Attorney Rory Thibault has been working on recommendations for more accountability in law enforcement.
Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy told VTDigger.org Thursday she is not going to investigate a recent officer-involved shooting in Rutland. Kennedy told the news organization the matter has been handed off to Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver. The state attorney general's office is conducting its own investigation.
She cited the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent fallout as the reasoning behind her decision to not get involved in this recent shooting in Vermont. Floyd, a Black man, was killed in May after a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on Floyd’s neck for just under nine minutes. His death caused worldwide protests over the treatment of Black people by police and a call for law enforcement reform.
Last week, police in Rutland spoke to two men, Michael Goodnough, 45, and Robert Vandriel, 32, both of Rutland, on Terrill Street around 12:15 a.m. July 8 as part of a narcotics investigation.
Goodnough drove off in a 2000 Infinity QX4 SUV, striking an officer, according to Vermont State Police. Police fired at the vehicle and after a short pursuit, Goodnough crashed the SUV into a tree.
Goodnough had been shot and Vandriel suffered injuries from the crash, but police said both are expected to recover.
Prosecutors typically investigate incidents that take place in their county, including officer-involved shootings. But that can give the perception of a conflict of interest because prosecutors work side-by-side with those same officers as part of their jobs.
Thibault said he understood Kennedy's decision to not get involved in last week's shooting.
“Likewise, I agree that the current system is not ideal. We have to balance our commitment and role as fair and impartial decision makers in all criminal matters under our jurisdiction, with the reality that we inevitably know or know of the officers involved in misconduct. Public confidence in the integrity of law enforcement misconduct investigations or officer involved shootings is critical,” he wrote in a Friday email.
Thibault, like Kennedy, has investigated officer-involved shootings in his county. Last year, he cleared two Montpelier officers who shot and killed Mark Johnson in August. In that case, Johnson was holding a pistol, which later turned out to be a pellet gun, and failed to respond to police commands to drop it. Also, he pointed the gun at officers before he was shot and killed.
In February, Kennedy and Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced no charges would be filed against four officers who shot and killed Christopher G. Louras in Rutland in October. In that instance, Louras shot at a police station and then led police on a chase while shooting at them. The incident ended at a shopping plaza after Louras and police engaged in a firefight and Louras was killed.
Thibault said he didn't think there were any issues with his prior investigations into law enforcement and his office has tried to be transparent and thorough when rendering a decision.
“Should there be a future incident where I believe there to be actual or a perceived lack of impartiality or conflict of interest, I would refer a case to a seasoned colleague like State’s Attorney Kennedy for review,” he wrote.
Thibault has come up with some recommendations he is encouraging other prosecutors and the Legislature to consider in the interest of accountability in law enforcement.
The recommendations include the creation of an inspector general who would provide oversight of all law enforcement agencies in the state. The office would collect and administer statewide data for alleged and substantiated law enforcement misconduct.
Also, Thibault is calling for a statewide law enforcement advisory council. The council would advise and assist law enforcement agencies to develop procedures that would make sure allegations of misconduct by officers are investigated fully and fairly.
The state's attorney wants two internal affairs units, one in the north and one in the south, that would be comprised of state and local agencies. The units would be under the supervision of the advisory council and the inspector general and would promote “full, fair and impartial investigations.”
The recommendations call for an anonymous tip line and whistleblower protections for those looking to report law enforcement misconduct. This would fall under the inspector general's office and complaints would be handled “in a manner that promotes impartiality and timeliness of investigative inquiry.”
