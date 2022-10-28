BARRE — Though she’s running unopposed, the next Washington County state’s attorney is still more than a week away from getting elected, and three prosecutors in that office, including the deputy who ran for the top job, have either already left or given notice they will leave.
Michelle Donnelly defeated Bridget Grace, both Democrats, in the August primary election. Donnelly is a professor at Vermont Law School and a former deputy prosecutor who worked with Tom Kelly. Grace is a former public defender who had been a deputy prosecutor in the office for the past three years.
Donnelly is now running unopposed in the general election on Nov. 8.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said in a Thursday interview Grace left the office on Oct. 21. Thibault said she is now a staff attorney with the state Department of Vermont Health Access.
Grace said in a Friday interview she took this new job partly because it’s a shorter commute for her. She lives in Fayston and will be working out of Waterbury. She said the job also offers her a bit more flexibility than when she was a prosecutor.
Grace said she came to the state’s attorney’s office to work with Thibault and enjoyed her time here. She said she learned much from him.
“I’m certainly going to miss the job, or at least portions of it. I really did enjoy it. It was just time for change,” she said.
Thibault said another deputy of his, Tim Lueders-Dumont, also has left. He said Lueders-Dumont, who had run unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for the state’s attorney’s job in Addison County, left the office Oct. 7. He is now a legislative and assistant appellate attorney at the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs working on policy.
Thibault said a third prosecutor, Ashleigh Angel, has given her notice she will be leaving the office for another job in late November.
He said the office’s two remaining deputy prosecutors, Kristin Gozzi and Alfonso Villegas, have not, at this point, said they will leave the office.
Thibault, who opted not to seek reelection as state’s attorney and instead ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general in the primary election, said he currently has “a number of opportunities to pursue” once Donnelly takes over in January. He didn’t have anything to share publicly, but Thibault said he hopes to be doing something “exciting and relevant in the legal field” come Feb. 1.
Once the primary election results were known and staff realized an in-house candidate would not succeed Thibault, the prosecutor said staff started to ponder what their future in the office would look like. He said for Grace and Lueders-Dumont, job offers started coming in the day after the election and they decided to jump on opportunities elsewhere.
Thibault said the departures and the resulting short staffing aren’t a concern because those in the office knew this transition was coming. He said his office has been working on closing cases and making the transition as orderly as possible.
Thibault said he’s going to sit down with Donnelly on Nov. 7 to discuss the transition. He said he’s offered to hire her as a deputy in January before she’s sworn in so she can get into the office sooner and have an opportunity to get on top of work flow and cases.
Thibault said he does have concerns generally about the transition and how Donnelly will function as state’s attorney, concerns he’d also have had Grace won the election. He said a new state’s attorney brings a degree of uncertainty among community partners who don’t know how Donnelly’s office will function day-to-day or what policies she may change.
The prosecutor said he’s seen colleagues struggle with always being on call, having to quickly pivot from one crisis to the next. He said it’s unknown how someone will respond to that until they’ve taken the job.
Specifically, Thibault said he was concerned by comments Donnelly made during the lone candidate forum held before the primary election relating to domestic and sexual violence cases. Donnelly and Grace were asked if they would support possibly using restorative justice practices in such cases, or at least giving the victim that option, instead of only focusing on criminal prosecution. Grace said it was an idea worth pursuing, while Donnelly said restorative justice practices would need to be deployed carefully in domestic violence cases. She cited the power imbalance seen in such cases and noted it would be unfair to put the responsibility on the victim as to how a case should proceed.
Thibault said it appeared Donnelly was going to take a more aggressive stance with domestic violence cases. He said there are instances where a victim in a case is going to continue a relationship with someone who has abused them regardless of what’s done in court. He said moving forward with a criminal case could make certain situations worse for the victim or put them in a more vulnerable spot.
Donnelly said in a Friday interview she and Thibault are working on the transition and how to tackle staffing. She said she’s “absolutely considering” taking Thibault up on his offer to get hired as a deputy in January to ease her way into the job.
“I think there are some real advantages to doing that,” she said.
Donnelly said she’s prepared to deal with all the ins and outs of the job and everything it entails.
“It’s a big job,” she said. “It’s a challenging job. But I’m excited for it.”
Donnelly said she’s going to tackle things one task at a time, one case at a time, but she’ll work hard to do her best.
On the policy note, Donnelly said she didn’t have any policies in mind that she was looking to change on day one. She said she’s not aware of any policies Thibault has implemented that she would look to do away with completely.
“I don’t have criticisms for the way he’s been running the office,” she said.
As for Thibault’s concerns about her approach to domestic violence cases, Donnelly brought up her work at the South Royalton Legal Clinic running the Family Law Project, which provides free legal services to vulnerable residents. She said in that role, she represents and offers services to victims of domestic violence.
“I have a very broad and deep understanding of what those effects are. And I think I have the experience to take a nuanced approach to get a good outcome for that victim specifically and that addresses public safety in general,” she said.
Donnelly said she’s not completely against using restorative justice in domestic violence cases, but the system would need to be tailored in such a way so that it offers specialized training and programming for such cases.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.