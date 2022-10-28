BARRE — Though she’s running unopposed, the next Washington County state’s attorney is still more than a week away from getting elected, and three prosecutors in that office, including the deputy who ran for the top job, have either already left or given notice they will leave.

Michelle Donnelly defeated Bridget Grace, both Democrats, in the August primary election. Donnelly is a professor at Vermont Law School and a former deputy prosecutor who worked with Tom Kelly. Grace is a former public defender who had been a deputy prosecutor in the office for the past three years.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.