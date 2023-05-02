MONTPELIER — Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie is facing a possible impeachment effort after officials say he refused to resign in the wake of an independent internal investigation that substantiated a pattern of harassment and discrimination directed at employees and other individuals, according to the Executive Committee of the Vermont State’s Attorneys.

The panel said it has notified the General Assembly in Montpelier about the findings and will ask lawmakers to consider Lavoie’s impeachment.

